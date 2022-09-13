Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is a genuine inspiration. Schoolchildren a generation from now are gonna study his recent message to Russia:

You really did not understand anything? Don't understand who we are? What are we for? What are we talking about?



Read my lips: Without gas or without you? Without you.



Without light or without you? Without you.



Without water or without you? Without you.



Without food or without you? Without you.



Cold, hunger, darkness and thirst are not as scary and deadly for us as your "friendship and brotherhood.”

But history will put everything in its place. And we will be with gas, light, water and food ... and WITHOUT you

(CNN)

No more free COVID-19 shots for you broke-ass deadbeats! (Forbes)

Jennifer Rubin explains why Chief Justice John Roberts is part of the reason why no one likes him and his right-wing Supreme Court. (Washington Post)

We've all seen this movie. (Twitter)

“Support group in any movie or tv show” — Chelsea Pope (@Chelsea Pope) 1661813916

The Uvalde, Texas, school shooting has turned parents into gun safety activists. In a saner society, they’d still only be parents. (NPR)

I’m glad Democrats are doing better at the polls, but please, enough all ready with the How Stella Got Her Groove Backreferences. That shit’s old. (The Nation)

Why don’t men believe women? Author Kristi Coulter examines this frustrating question. (Dame)

How David Brooks represents the decay of white Boomer politics. He’s also not very bright in general. (The Editorial Board)

Oliver Willis examines the liberal’s unfortunate Pollyanna problem. (Substack)

Britain might struggle to accept that Queen Elizabeth was mortal. (The Daily Beast)

Could the Republican Party suffer the same fate nationally that the party has in California. We hope so! (The Bulwark)

How the Seattle arts scene is pivoting during the pandemic.

(Cafe Nordo,) a dinner theater in Pioneer Square, has switched from running six or so short shows a year, mostly for a subscriber base, to fewer shows that run longer, hoping to attract a larger audience. The cabaret show, “Down the Rabbit Hole,” opened in [October] 2021 and will run through Nov. 19, meaning more tickets can be sold for each show, and if a ticket buyer gets sick, they’ll likely have a better chance of rescheduling, said Terry Podgorski, Nordo’s co-executive artistic director. With fewer breaks between shows, employees aren’t out of work multiple times a year, and fewer shows mean less sets to build, lowering costs.

Hey! That’s my show that’s ran for a year! (Seattle Times)

I started college at the University of Georgia 30 years ago this week. This is pretty much how Athens looked when I arrived.

www.youtube.com

Follow Stephen Robinson on Twitter.



Do your Amazon shopping through this link, because reasons .

Yr Wonkette is 100 percent ad-free! Please subscribe, donate, and otherwise help keep us alive and kicking!

Want to just donate once?