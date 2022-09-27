This is unfortunately relevant: How Stanislav Petrov saved humanity from nuclear extinction. (Vox)

Nina Totenberg and media relationships with the powerful. (Balls and Strikes)

Ruth Bader Ginsburg's last days were tragic and puncture the absurd myth that the Supreme Court is some objective, non-partisan body. (Politico)

It was 2020, an election was looming, and RBG was dying. During lockdown, we learn in the book, Totenberg’s home was the one place Ginsburg went other than her own apartment. Their weekly Saturday suppers made Totenberg one of the few Americans to lay eyes on the justice during the months of isolation. By July, Ginsburg could not climb the six steps into the house without a bodyguard holding her around the waist. At her apartment, she fell asleep midmeal, a fork still in her hand. She wore clothes meant to disguise how much weight she’d lost. Her gloves — which had become a fashion statement — were actually there to cover the IV wounds on her hands.

Democrats should get past the "wait your turn" mentality. (Business Insider)



Chelsea Pope as Kyrsten Sinema is the only tolerable Kyrsten Sinema. (Twitter)

“Kyrsten Sinema working up tears before her big speech today” — Chelsea Pope (@Chelsea Pope) 1642122503

A sample of how bad things can get in Oregon if Republican Christine Drazan wins the governor's race. (Them)

Yes, Oregon could become as hostile as Texas is to trans children and their supportive families. Don't sleep on this race, Oregonians. (Washington Post)

However, things are about to get worse for the Trump kids in New York. Hooray! (Slate)

Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. and Senate nominee John Fetterman explains those tattoos on his arm. He also drags Tucker Carlson, which is always a laugh. (NBC News)

Here's some bad economic news at the worst time for global democracy. (New York Magazine)

Carol Burnett believes they should rename New York's Majestic Theatre after Phantom of the Opera director Hal Prince. We should always listen to Carol Burnett. (Playbill)



Longtime Athens, Georgia restaurant the Grit will close its doors permanently in October. I have fond memories of the place from my college days. Everything disappears. (Athens Banner-Herald)

Adam Ragusea provides the reason for the season.

www.youtube.com

