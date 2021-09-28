Republicans were Republicans again over the debt ceiling. (Associated Press)

Kyrsten Sinema, who's not up for re-election for another 1,134 days, is holding a fundraiser with groups opposed to President Joe Biden's Build Back Better agenda. If Sinema later offers to arrange a meeting between Biden and Don Barzini, he shouldn't go. (New York Times)



Georgia Republicans might gerrymander Rep. Lucy McBath's district from Biden plus 11 to Trump plus 6. And since Kyrsten Sinema has no real interest in helping pass voting rights legislation, it seems highly unlikely that McBath will keep her seat next year. (Dave Wasserman Twitter)

The great Karen Bass is running for mayor of Los Angeles. The cops will hate her. (Los Angeles Times)

Although, that depends on LA cops surviving the surge of COVID-19 cases that are a direct result of their willful ignorance. Also (LA Times)

Polls show an enthusiasm gap favoring Republicans in Virginia. Don't let a Donald Trump stooge screw up all the good that Virginia Democrats have achieved over the past few years. (The Nation)



Not all remaining unvaccinated Americans are a lost cause. (Washington Post)

GOP Sedition Caucus Members Ted Cruz and Josh Hawley are ongoing threats to national security. No biggie. (The Daily Beast)

What if President Biden singlehandedly ended the debt ceiling crisis like Harrison Ford on that airplane? (Vox)

This is a tremendously moving interview with gymnast Simone Biles. (The Cut)

Anita Hill remains morally and intellectually superior to that asshole who disgraces Thurgood Marshall's memory on the daily. I look forward to reading Hill's upcoming book. (NPR)

So about that Portland, Oregon, horse paste pusher who appeared on Tucker Carlson ... (Willamette Week)

I did not enjoy the pilot for the new "Wonder Years" series. (AV Club)

While I’m already talking about myself, almost two years ago, I started writing words for an adaptation of Lewis Carroll’s Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland and Through the Looking Glass . The production was just a few weeks from opening before COVID-19 shut down theatre. Now, my friends at Cafe Nordo in Seattle are back with a slightly tweaked and (I think) superior two-play event: Curiouser and Curiouser: The Feast of the Queens and Down the Rabbit Hole. They both open October 28. If you’re in the Seattle area, please consider swinging by. If I’m there when you are, I’ll buy you a drink. Follow the white rabbit.

Finally, Michael Rosenbaum chats with his former “Smallville" co-star James Marsters (“Buffy," “Angel”).

