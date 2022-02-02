So it didn't occur to me until about half an hour after I saw the news: As long as Senator Ben Ray Lujan of New Mexico is ill — he had surgery to treat a stroke! — Democrats do not have a majority to confirm any judges. It didn't occur to me because I am nice or something, I guess, we will go with that. So that's a kitchen floor to lie down about!

May I suggest Supreme Court Justice This Fuckin Guy? "The Rude Trump Judge Who's Writing The Most Bonkers Opinions In America." (The New Republic)

Well when you put Trump that way, Greg Olear. (Substack)

The Biden economy is hot. Just don't ask NPR or CNN, who get a rare starring role in Eric Boehlert's Press Run.

What if, and this is crazy, PG&E didn't get to make a profit?

The private utilities — Southern California Edison, Pacific Gas & Electric and San Diego Gas & Electric — are allowed by the PUC to earn a certain profit. If solar owners aren’t kicking in their fair share of the profit, non-solar customers get hit up. And that’s what’s happening, according to the PUC.

— LA Times

Prepare to be mesmerized .

www.youtube.com

Tesla programmed its self-driving cars to break the law. (AP)

Looks like Utah (Utah!) is in the middle of doing a Nice! — KUTV

A terrific piece about Bari Weiss, rhetoric, Flint, Michigan, Nick Kristof, and Yamhill, Oregon. (The White Pages substack)

Siri, who is going to be on the new "Party Down"? Sorry, that was dumb, I don't have a Siri and I don't direct questions at my house or my phone. (Variety)

Let's all learn about White Boy Rick (not his real name). — Wikipedia

DO YOU HAVE two hours to read about the beloved Italian grandma and the wicked "Reverend Mother"? Open a tab for later. (Atavist)

This is a beauty and will take you 10 minutes. "The Long Way Up," by Alix E. Harrow. — The Deadlands

