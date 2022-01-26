Why I reported Eddie Gallagher for war crimes. Well, not me, I wasn't there. This other guy. (Task and Purpose)



COVID-19 hospitalizing the Utah babies.

“I sorry, Mommy. Mommy hugs, I scared. I don’t like it. Mommy!”



Those were the last words 3-year-old Justin Lee Francis spoke to his mother, Yvonne, before he was sedated and put on a ventilator at Primary Children’s Hospital last week, when he was diagnosed with COVID-19, asthma, pneumonia and other illnesses.

I am so fucking angry. — Salt Lake Tribune

Radicalizing everyday Republicans with anti-vaxx fascism. — Amanda Marcotte at Salon

Amy Walter sees "signs" Trump is loosening his grip on the Republican Party despite more than 70 percent of his voters either wanting to run again in 2024 or "fight to be put in office right now," so, like, a coup. (Cook Political Report)

The New York Times now normalizing "insurrection." — Eric Boehlert at PressRun

LOL Edroso.

SCENE 1: EMERGENCY PRESS CONFERENCE, THE WHITE HOUSE

PRESIDENT BIDEN: OK. OK. Yesterday some things were said and I guess I have to explain myself. Peter Doocy’s over there, how ya doin’, Peter. We had what they call a hot mic here and everybody heard me call Mr. Doocy a stupid son of a bitch . And I’m here to say that I meant it, Peter Doocy is a stupid son of a bitch. Now, I mean no disrespect to his parents, who I’m sure are fine people. This is a figure of speech —

DOOCY: How dare you, Mr. Biden!

UNIDENTIFIED REPORTER: Ah shut up, you stupid son of a bitch!

[ Laughter .]

PRESIDENT BIDEN: — a figure of speech, as I said, to show contempt for a person, because what you’re saying is, the fellow who’s stupid is also malevolent, and he’s too stupid to know he’s malevolent and too malevolent to know he’s stupid. Maybe one of you folks can give Peter a dictionary so he can look up malevolent. Anyway I came here to say I meant every word of it, and also next week I will award Jen Psaki the Presidential Medal of Freedom in recognition of her having to put up with the stupid son of a bitch for a whole year. OK, that’s all.

— Substack

The study showing giving poor parents just a bit of cash every month strengthens their babies' brains. In other news, fuck you Joe Manchin. (PNAS)Speaking of! What you need to do to get the other half of your child tax credit! (The 19th News)

The fight for a Black farmer to get the one (1) Florida license to grow medical marijuana reserved for a Black farmer. Donnell Alexander in Capital and Main.

Hey everyone, the schools are resegregating! Bet you absolutely saw that coming! (Equitable Growth)

Civil rights lecture canceled because you know why. — NBC News

The Biden jobs boom is bigger than we thought. (Washington Monthly)

It's sexual famine for the Gen Z crowd. This is a good essay on why. (Unherd)

I've kept this tab open for a week while I was on vacation so I could share it with you. Laurie Penny on Encanto's beautiful brilliant mess about fucked up families and generational trauma. (Substack)

Hooper's making horchata for Friday's cocktail. It's super easy to make but it needs a day to sit, so he wanted me to give you the recipe now. Here goes:

Horchata

1 cup cooked rice

1/2 cup white sugar

Five cups waterThree cups water

Cinnamon stick, broken into bits



Put everything in a container and let sit for 24 hours. Dump it into a blender and puree until smooth. Filter using a double liner of cheesecloth.

Will keep in the fridge for a week.

Do your Amazon shopping through this link, because reasons .

Keep Wonkette going forever, please, if you are able!

Want to just donate once?