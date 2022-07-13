Wait, wasn’t it just June 28? Oh, well. Here are some Tabs.

Teachers who survived the Uvalde, Texas, gun massacre still have to beg for money to buy school supplies. (The Daily Beast)

California Gov. Gavin Newsom is coming for the gun manufacturers. (Yahoo News)

Twitter is gonna sue Elon Musk for backing out on his deal to buy the company and turn it into 4chan. I suppose they have to go through the motions, but throwing a big party is probably cheaper and more productive. (NPR)

The Euro is now roughly equal to the US dollar, and the UK pound has even less buying power. I greedily hope this holds in time for my trip to Germany later this year. (Reuters)

Oh, I love my little town. (Twitter)

“Portland says abort Mitch” — Amy (@Amy) 1657587799

Republicans are mad that Wisconsin’s lieutenant governor said that slavery was really bad. So much wokeism! (The Nation)



If you’re on probation or parole, you won’t be able to cross state lines for an abortion. This is awful for a host of reasons. (Mother Jones)

Although Brett Kavanaugh pinkie-sweared that people could still travel freely while in possession of a uterus, there’s just something about the guy I don’t trust. Call my cynical. (New York Times)

Amanda Marcotte on Biden’s abortion response. (Salon)

Calm down and read this about the BA.5 variant. I’m going to pretend I’m 50 and get my second booster ASAP. (The Atlantic)

Fortunately, Dr. Anthony Fauci and other officials in the Biden administration are pushing for expanded access to shots. (The Washington Post)

There is no “liberal media” — well, I guess there’s us (please donate!)— and mainstream media has shifted steadily to the Right since Trump’s presidency. (Dame)

I’m excited to try Stanley Tucci’s zucchini pasta. (The New Yorker)

My favorite legal YouTuber can explain terrible things in a calmly methodical manner.

www.youtube.com

Follow Stephen Robinson on Twitter.



Do your Amazon shopping through this link, because reasons .

Yr Wonkette is 100 percent ad-free! Please subscribe, donate, and otherwise help keep us alive and kicking!

Want to just donate once?