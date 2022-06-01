Millionaires at Davos say please tax us more. Well, since they asked so nicely. (BBC)

Robert Reich breaks it down for you and them.

You guys aren't going to believe this, but the big spike in gas prices has left people wanting a faster transition to green energy. It is even like they get it, and are not dumb! — The American Prospect

This Gen Z anti-gun-violence activist would be a hell of a lot better addition to Congress than the previous Youngest Congressman fellow. WE ASSUME. (Insider)

This Pennsylvania lunatic, Republican nominee for governor Doug Mastriano, and his apocalyptic QAnon gun cult. — The Bulwark

Here is the least graphic and triggering paragraph from Damon Young on white supremacy and cowardice (it is v v fucked up):

White supremacy is, essentially, an ecosystem built around the idea of never having to fight fair. A full-bodied commitment — culturally, politically, spiritually — to the retention of the privilege to be cowards. They’re learning to read? Let’s kill them. Can’t (legally) kill them anymore? Let’s burn down the schools. Can’t burn down the schools anymore? Let’s ban books. They want to vote? Let’s kill them. Can’t (legally) kill them anymore? Let’s make them take “literacy” tests. Literacy tests are outlawed? Let’s gerrymander the districts. The gerrymandering wasn’t enough? Let’s say the elections are rigged. They’re building community wealth? Let’s kill them. Can’t (legally) kill them anymore? Let’s redline them and deny them loans. Can’t (legally) deny them loans anymore? Let’s give them loans at subprime rates.

— Gift link Washington Post

Unarmed Black Kansas City woman ran backwards into their bullets five times. (Sorry, that's not at all funny.) — KC Defender

Here is a crazy school shooting story from DC, ably told by the Washington Post (gift link).

A science lady did science on that "lead paint makeup" we all learned women were stupid and vain enough to poison themselves with. Her conclusion: maaaaaybe! — Brighter World

Old lady's Shit Genie signs her up for a two-Pound-a-day Hail Mary. "Remember: everything you say to the Shit Genie signs a contract you haven't read." (BoingBoing)

Hard Drive Apologizes To Elon Musk For Dunking On Him Too Hard. (And boy do they mean it.) — Hard Drive

Is your ugly produce habit actually being saved from the landfill? Maybe, nobody knows, it probably doesn't hurt. (Grist)

Hey, let's flip the Michigan Senate! And Maine maybe, I don't know. (ActBlue)

World's oldest civilization (dongs). — Spectator

