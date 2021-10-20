Steve Bannon's contempt of Congress report. — Congress

The Texas lege shot down Gov. Greg Abbott's request to codify his executive order banning private businesses from mandating vaccines. What does that do to his executive order? I don't know, this article doesn't say! (Texas Tribune)

FAUCI DID SOMETHING SHADY ABOUT A SPANISH FLU AND IT WAS MASKS THAT KILT ERREBODY ... oh wait, no, that's a HUGE LIE. — Reuters

Also Colin Powell. Aaron Rupar sexplains that sometimes, when someone has multiple myeloma, vaccines don't work that awesome, which is why it would be great if we could spread this bitch a little less! But Fox News decided to do the opposite. (Aaron Rupaar substack)

Balls and Strikes read Joe Biden's Supreme Court commission draft suggestions so we didn't have to. It is, apparently, some weak shit!

Joe Manchin now wants a cap of $60,000 on family income to be eligible for the child tax credit — so "raising taxes on families who make between $60,000 and $150,000, which is the current limit for the child tax credit" — but doesn't want to increase taxes on those making more than $400,000? That's fun and neat and we all love it a lot. (Talking Points Memo)David Dayen gets into it, please do not punch your computer, you will only hurt your hand. (The American Prospect)

Ed Markey says no climate, no deal. — Data for Progress

Department of Energy gives $40 million for 40 solar science projects. Needs three more zeroes. (DOE)

Gavin Newsom is phasing out new gas-powered mowers and leaf blowers. This is very good. — Grist

Walgreen's is claiming it's having to close all its San Francisco stores because of shoplifting, which apparently means we are supposed to recall San Francisco's progressive prosecutor, but ... whoa, they are lying? Well huh. (Adam Johnson substack)

Hey, remember Trump's "pandemic food aid" program that was literally like wedding caterers getting $20 million? Congress had a look. SPOILER: What the fuck did you think would happen? — ProPublica

The world doesn't hate us again. Thanks world! (Gallup)

This is why you mint the coin. It has to do with Terry Pratchett. — Cory Doctorow at Pluralistic

Sup FBI, doin' some raids on Oleg Deripaska and there is literally no other info in this story from NBC News ? Cool.

Was the "toxic work environment" at "The View" that "I, Meghan McCain, am SO RUDE"? I don't know, I ain't reading that shit! An interview with Meghan McCain about the REAL reason she left "The View," at Variety !



Surprise, I am Carmen Mola. (The Guardian)

Employer Wrong About Thing. Very, very wrong. — Ask A Manager

Believe it or not, these are not actually terrible car hacks. Except of course they lied in the headline, it's not about "traveling alone," it's to keep snow and ice off your side mirrors. (Itsthevibe)

