Oral arguments have begun at the Supreme Court's new session, and Ketanji Brown Jackson is A STAR. (CAC) Here's Rewire News's livetweet. Here's Ian Millhiser at Vox. And here's TPM's live coverage.

Heather Cox Richardson splainers again Moore v. Harper, the stupid, made-up "independent legislature theory." – Substack

Does anyone know anything about how abortion is going to affect the midterm elections? Andrea Grimes would like to know! — Dame mag

If things were the opposite, they'd sure be different. Roy Edroso on Herschel Walker's teeny tiny (embryonic even) problem. (Alicublog)

Well look who seized the means of TV ad production!

“Republican Tudor Dixon's campaign for governor hasn't been running TV ads this fall. So the Gratiot County Republican Party apparently came up with its own. From the county party's Facebook page: ” — Craig Mauger (@Craig Mauger) 1664797513

I'm sorry, but I honestly love those stupid idiots. I truly do. Less lovable? These poll workers who are going to literally try to steal all the elections. Ground zero: Michigan! – Politico

Democrats need to be spending on Cheri Beasley in North Carolina, it's not her fault the last guy had a zipper problem. (Politico)

If the Democrats do well in the midterms, what do you think the media will say? — No More Mr. Nice Blog

The big banks own Zelle. By law they're required to return your money if someone hacks into your account. They're not. (Elizabeth Warren report)

Denmark to Blackstone when it started buying all the apartments and houses: LOL go fuck yourself! — Guardian

Bless you, Loretta Lynn. I should play "The Pill," or even her "Harper Valley PTA," but "Portland Oregon" is too sexy not to throw at you. Get it Loretta!

This is just an excellent New Yorker story about eggs.

