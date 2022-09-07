Oh no, Republicans are "getting killed among women" just because they don't think we're people. Isn't that a shame. New polling shows abortion is the number one issue for midterm voters. (Politico)

This is a wonderful story following the canvassers who worked to defeat Kansas's anti-abortion amendment in a FUCKING landslide. — The Nation

Biden baited Trump into giving his unhinged weekend speech. Good job Brandon. — The Atlantic

Flight attendants have been in hell all summer. (New York mag)

I love this tiny girl and her horrific baby doll. Thanks Wonkette commenters! — Gift link Washington Post

All these piece of shit crook Trump "electors" breaking into voting machines. (CNN)

That sowing/reaping meme:

A New Mexico judge ordered Otero County Commissioner Couy Griffin be removed from office, effective immediately, ruling that the attack on the Capitol was an insurrection and that Griffin’s participation in it disqualified him under Section 3 of the 14th Amendment. This decision marks the first time since 1869 that a court has disqualified a public official under Section 3, and the first time that any court has ruled the events of January 6, 2021 an insurrection.



Thanks for suing, CREW : )

Fuck you Greg Gianforte and the entire Montana legislature, you fucking monsters. The COVID Delta surge in Montana under the Republicans, patient by unvaccinated patient. (Pro Publica)

Joe called somebody an idiot, but it was nice. — Reddit

I need a music break.

Master and Servant www.youtube.com

That one with the selfies. (247 Mirror)

HEY TORONTO CANADIAWONKS, a WONKMEET! Tues., Sept. 13, 5 p.m. at The Imperial Pub, 54 Dundas St E Toronto ON! Is that Dundas Street East or East Toronto? I don't know!!! The rest of y'all, seize your own means of Wonkmeet production aqui!

The stages of Alzheimer's disease. My mom has Alzheimer's, which was pretty obvious before she moved in with Shy and me and the girls and Jimmy and the dogs and the cats and the kittens, but the official diagnosis is still just full of fucking tears, isn't it? I promised yesterday I would only ever smile again and here I am writing tabs and crying. (Mayo Clinic)

“Hi ⁦@JerryBrownGov⁩ it’s Jerry Brown (dog) and my mom Donna, your delegate in 1992. You visited her classroom at 61st Street School in South LA. She says hi from Detroit.” — Master Rebecca Schoenkopf, Wonkette Editrix, King (@Master Rebecca Schoenkopf, Wonkette Editrix, King) 1662497230

Do your Amazon shopping through this link, because reasons .

Let's all keep Wonkette going forever, yes? Yes.

Want to just donate once?