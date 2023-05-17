Should we investigate John Durham for investigating TOO SLOW? Newsmax's Greg Kelly says we should, because Newsmax's Greg Kelly is an ignorant hick who doesn't know that literally the one thing we remember hearing about John Durham from DC lawyer community types when he was appointed is that he was a big TurtleSnail McSlowBalls. (Legal term.) Greg Kelly is obviously very stupid and not connected to people who know things. [ Media Matters ]

Another good article about why John Durham's report and investigation were such fucking wet turds, from Vox. ( Wonkette's is here. )

Can we keep talking about how halfwit it is that John Durham literally spent years investigating whether obvious Russian disinformation was Russian disinformation, you know, just in case the Russians weren't foolin'? Anyway, here's a great Anne Applebaum/Jeffrey Goldberg on Ukraine that we've been meaning to read. [ Atlantic ]

LMAO we literally have a tab still open from February on how there needed to be a congressional investigation into Durham's jackoff investigation. Fuck it, not reading it now. [ New York Times, from February!]

Fuck Robert Kennedy Jr. [ Bulwark ]

Do you remember Sarah Hughes, who won the Olympic gold medal in figure skating in 2002 in Salt Lake City? She is running for Congress! As a Democrat! In New York's 4th District! Presumably she will be running against a Republican swimmer who came in fifth place HAHA WE MAKE JOKE AT RILEY GAINES'S EXPENSE BECAUSE SHE IS AN ASSHOLE. Anyway, first place Sarah Hughes is running against Republican incumbent Anthony D'Esposito. [ JoeMyGod ]

Please take some time with Charlie Sykes's roundup of the fucking MELTDOWNS white fascist Republican MAGA types had over Joe Biden (correctly) saying at Howard University this weekend that the greatest problem facing America right now is white supremacist terrorism. Weird how every time somebody mentions a white supremacist these days, Republicans are like STOP TALKING ABOUT ME THAT WAY! [ Morning Shots ]

James Comer and the other grunting freaks in Congress investigating the Bidens are probably about to outright start making up shit about a Biden kill list, if you haven't noticed. You know, because their very real and not fake "informant" is "missing." It didn't merit a mention in Wonkette or hardly anywhere else -- because it really doesn't merit a mention -- but you can also read at this link about how Tara Reade also tweeted bonkers shit about how if "something happens" to her, Biden did it. Okeydokey artichokey, you're not crazy, everybody else is crazy! [ Bulwark ]

Lauren Boebert's divorce is going great. [ Daily Beast ]

We finally watched Blonde this week, the fictionalized Marilyn Monroe biopic on Netflix. It was ... weird. And not good. Anyway, here's a review that encapsulates some of why it's so weirdly shitty. Here's another. The talking slut-shaming fetus and the imaginary abortions were weird. Yeah. Visually stunning film, though.

We are just very glad that the rest of the world is now giving Pedro Pascal the adoration he deserves. We have felt that way about him since "Narcos." Here's an interview with him we've been meaning to read. It says LOTS of people frequently say these exact words to him: “I’m just so happy about what’s happening for you right now.” We also feel this way about Brandi Carlile, who we have been listening to since THE BEGINNING. [ Esquire ]

Also next time we are in New York, we are absolutely going to the Tokyo Record Bar, the restaurant/vinyl listening room that provides the setting for the Pascal interview. It's in Greenwich Village. [ Tokyo Record Bar ]

New Boygenius is great. [ Spotify ]

Saw Robert Plant and Alison Krauss live a few days back. Goddamn. Been a fan of them separately and together forever and ever, but still, goddamn. If they come near you, go if you can. And if you've never listened, goddamn. This YouTube link is quite a lot like the live show they're doing right now. [ Spotify / YouTube ]

What happened to Marjorie Taylor Greene to make her such a vile, unpleasant person? Forget her policies or disgusting beliefs or her halfwit broken brain, she's literally a bad person . Here's a clip of Greene being a fuckin' piece of shit to another human, as usual.

“Marjorie Taylor Greene sure is a charmer, isn't he?” — Aaron Rupar (@Aaron Rupar) 1684268827

Speaking of bad, WHY IS RON DESANTIS SO BAD AT LAUGHING?

“oh my god why did no one tell me this is what the video looks like” — Tim Hogan (@Tim Hogan) 1684249865

OK that's enough stories NO MORE STORIES FOR YOU.

