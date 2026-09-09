Tabs gif by your friend Martini Glambassador!

Good morning Wonkfriends! It’s time for your tabs!

Corey Lewandowski just offering to work secretly for Qatar and the UAE while he was also his girlfriend Kristi Noem’s second in command at the Department of Homeland Security, why, is that treason? Plus ever so much more in the world of “$19,000 a week FEMA employees” and “circumventing Russian sanctions.” (Gift link Wall Street Journal)

This lady gonna get pardoned so hard. (The Bulwark)

Yeah, okay.

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The Republicans who want to take away all women’s right to vote because we acknowledge postpartum psychosis sometimes exists, and that a woman who is suffering from it should get help before she hurts her children or herself. This is ghastly. (Abortion, Every Day)

Only Democrats have to Denounce and Denunciate. It’s the alliteration. (Republicans still don’t have to Repudiate, though.) (Paul Waldman)

Republican midterms looking so bad it’s blowing Charlie Cook’s mind. (Greg Sargent at The New Republic)

Is this bad? Kindly old Senator Doc Roger Marshall of Kansas, an OBGYN, had some 81 of his patients arrested for failure to pay. Presumably not the babies he delivered, just the moms. (Gift link New York Times)

Hahahaahahahahahaha good luck at your “midterm convention,” Republicans :) “GOP lawmakers, candidates, donors and party officials said in interviews they are counting on Trump to draw a contrast with Democrats rather than prosecute his personal grievances.” (Politico)

Dust off your Kalshi accounts (I mean close your Kalshi accounts, that shit’s bad for society) and place your bets: Is No Tab Pete gonna be the next Cabinet secretary to You No Longer Work Here? (Paul Waldman at Public Notice)

Uh yes, I would think this would be a very good 30 lawsuits.

Shortly after the shooting, The Wall Street Journal reported that OpenAI, months before the shooting occurred, had considered warning local law enforcement about Van Rootselaar’s disturbing conversations with ChatGPT, which contained graphic descriptions of mass violence. After an internal debate, OpenAI leaders opted not to alert local officials. Instead, it deactivated Van Rootselaar’s account, though the eventual shooter simply made a new one.

(Futurism)

Wait how is the Border Patrol “analyzing our financial activities” before asking local cops to gin up a reason to pull us over? Unknown! It’s gotta be fine though or they wouldn’t do it! (404 Media)

This one about what can go wrong with the mystery beef is less gross than the NYT op-ed from the Fast Food Nation guy about what can go wrong with the mystery beef, so you’re welcome! (Krugman)

I miss this song.

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