Wonkette

Wonkette

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Martini Glambassador's avatar
Martini Glambassador
2h

“Happy as a bear cub rolling in apples” is a saying I think should be more widely used: https://martiniambassador.substack.com/p/otso-and-the-edible-ball-pit

Also, here is a meme chat: https://open.substack.com/chat/posts/c2195cbc-5005-4bf1-a7cb-166dfe1e151a?utm_source=share

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Martini Glambassador's avatar
Martini Glambassador
2h

“Big, strong firemen, with tears in their eyes pleading ‘Please Sir, you must be saved, for now you have the tallest tower in Manhattan.’”

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