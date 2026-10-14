Wonkette

Wonkette

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Martini Glambassador's avatar
Martini Glambassador
7h

She’s too pretty to be tossed about. It’s your hed gif giant spider: https://martiniambassador.substack.com/p/webby-and-goliath

And your meme chat: https://open.substack.com/chat/posts/8b34e79c-d6ae-40a8-a986-46f3dbd64f86?r=angu9&utm_medium=ios&utm_source=share

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Martini Glambassador's avatar
Martini Glambassador
6h

“Oh, my bar exam. You won’t know him. He lives in China.” 🙄

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