Wonkette

Wonkette

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Old Man Yells at Cloud's avatar
Old Man Yells at Cloud
Aug 16, 2023

That would be ok if she were hot so Lil'Donnie could grab it.

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BrianW's avatar
BrianW
Aug 16, 2023

I thought I had a picture of the Romney article open with my battery level at 47%. That was funny; what got posted, yeah, not so much. And you're right: it's not enough as this won't even hurt him any AND he admits no wrongdoing.

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