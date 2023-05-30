Without near enough fanfare or attention from the West, the president of Uganda, Yoweri Museveni, has signed a "kill the gays" bill into law. It calls for a life sentence for anyone who has gay sex, and seven years for trying to, whatever that means. The death penalty would be for those who commit "aggravated homosexuality," which the New York Times says includes "homosexual acts committed by anyone infected with H.I.V. or involving children, disabled people or anyone drugged against their will." If they say you did "attempted aggravated homosexuality," you could go to prison for 14 years. We are sure the processes for determining whether people have violated the law will totally be on the up-and-up.

Oh, and you could go to jail for 20 years for "promoting" homosexuality, which reminds us a bit of Russia, and also the spirit of Ron DeSantis's Florida, even if they haven't quite made it to calling for imprisonment yet.

Putin Signs Newer, Nastier 'Don't Say Gay' Law. Ron DeSantis, U Up?

If this sounds familiar, it's because Uganda has been trying to do this for a while now, starting way back in 2009, with varying degrees of success, and fairly consistent levels of support from American right-wing fascist Christian people and organizations. ( Read here to meet Donald Trump's' coup-plotting lunatic lawyer John Eastman in 2015, in his earlier form as John Eastman, lunatic chairman of the National Organization for Marriage, defending Uganda's harsh anti-gay laws.)

But the campaign to make this law happen really got going the last few years, the New York Times explains, with scary stories about "a plot to promote gay activities and lure children in schools to homosexuality." There must be something in the water literally all conservative Christians worldwide drink.

The West and the United Nations tried to get Museveni not to sign the bill. President Joe Biden condemned it, and is threatening sanctions. The implications of this law are terrifying for people's basic human rights, for HIV/AIDS prevention and treatment in Uganda, and so much more. People are terrified.

It's really bad.

But back to the the water conservative Christians drink. American Republican Senator Ted Cruz tweeted to condemn it, which quite frankly surprises us, but hey, let's just allow him to be correct for once.

“This Uganda law is horrific & wrong. Any law criminalizing homosexuality or imposing the death penalty for “aggravated homosexuality” is grotesque & an abomination. ALL civilized nations should join together in condemning this human rights abuse. #LGBTQ” — Ted Cruz (@Ted Cruz) 1685372975

Of course, it would be nice if Ted Cruz would condemn vicious anti-LGBTQ+ laws and legislation in places like Florida, Tennessee, and his own state of Texas. But if he did that he'd probably have to put his money where his mouth is, as opposed to just tweeting about something happening in a country far away.

But sure! Thanks, Ted. Your human rights warrior sash is in the mail.

In response, some of Cruz's conservative fans were absolutely horrified that Cruz would interfere in another country's Christian fascist genocide in such a way. RawStory collected some responses:

OK, psychos.

Take a gander through Ted's replies at your own risk. Because Elon Musk's paid blue checkmark system promotes replies from the vilest and stupidest people humanity has to offer to the top, you won't have to look hard for Americans just openly supporting genocide.

Here's a homeschooled piece of shit who used to serve as a Trump lawyer:

“@tedcruz You can condemn a law that imposes the death penalty for homosexuality without being pro or #LGBTQ. Like Bud Light, you should have just said nothing. Not this.” — Ted Cruz (@Ted Cruz) 1685372975

Yep, that's what Ted Cruz gets from MAGA Republicans for saying something halfway decent and kind and non-genocidal.

There are lots of people saying "it's their country" and "I empathize but it's not our problem," just like Jesus always said in situations like this. Some are mad Cruz called the law an "abomination," when Leviticus says men lying with men are an "abomination."

And then there are the right-wing fascists who are themselves gay, who are just pretty sure this is the Biden administration's fault, and no terrible anti-gay things would be happening in Uganda if their lord and savior Donald Trump was still president of the US and A. Here's Ric Grenell, who served as Donald Trump's acting director of national intelligence, and the Log Cabin Republicans:

“Another example of what is happening around the world without Donald Trump as President of the United States. Thank you, Senator Cruz for speaking out now. We made it clear to Uganda in the Trump Administration that criminalizing homosexuality is wrong. No one should be in jail…” — Richard Grenell (@Richard Grenell) 1685379730

“The Biden Admin squarely owns this major setback in Africa. Weak leadership and feckless foreign policy positions have eroded American human rights values. All Americans, but especially LGBT voters, on the eve of Pride month no less, should be horrified with this setback.” — Log Cabin Republicans (@Log Cabin Republicans) 1685379406

Honestly, that is too sad and deranged and deeply self-loathing for us to even address right now. Maybe some therapists could help.

We'll close this post with a really good Rachel Maddow clip from a few weeks back about how American right-wing Christians helped this law in Uganda happen, and the parallels to what's happening in this country. If Ted Cruz really cared, he could speak out against anti-LGBTQ+ groups like the Arizona-based Family Watch International, which Maddow explains was one of the main foreign drivers behind this and other vicious hate laws abroad and at home.

Everybody raise your hand if you think Ted Cruz really cares!

In summary and in conclusion, one time Ted Cruz tried to ban all the dildos, the end.

www.youtube.com

[ RawStory ]

Follow Evan Hurst on Twitter right here.



Just got to BlueSky!

I have profiles those other places but I think I forgot how to log on.



Have you heard that Wonkette DOES NOT EXIST without your donations? Please hear it now, and if you have ever enjoyed a Wonkette article, throw us some bucks, or better yet, SUBSCRIBE!

Do your Amazon shopping through this link, because reasons .

Want to just donate once?