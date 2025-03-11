Tabs gifs by Martini Glambassador

So this will make Tesla’s stock tank even further, we imagine:

We confess, we have been illegally boycotting Elon’s “baby” this entire time. Also collusively. Remember, if you own one that you bought before Elon went full nutbag Nazi, you should probably think of getting out while there’s still somebody who might want to buy one. [TruthSocial]

Did you hear that Elon Musk thinks George Soros and ActBlue and probably some other nefarious Jewish people are coordinating to “fund” the protests against Tesla? We know he’s out of touch, but how much does he think it costs to hold up a sign that says “Fuck this South African Nazi right in his Ken Mound?” [Forbes]

Speaking of Elon Musk, wheeeeeeee Tesla stock! Worst one-day drop in five years! [CNBC]

Speaking of Donald Trump, wheeeeeee stock market, down you go! Here comes Trump recession maybe? Trump crash! Trump crash! Trump crash! [NBC News]

Wow, Delta Airlines is slashing its earnings forecast and stocks are going down down down, apparently there is not as much demand for flying right now? Wonder why #TrumpCrashes #MuskCrashes #QuestionMark????? [Reuters]

The FAA’s troubles are worse than you know. No, worse than you’re imagining. [Atlantic]

Trump doesn’t just want a minerals deal to start being “nice” to Ukraine again. He’s going to need Ukraine to do him (Putin) some favors, though, like give up (to Putin) some of Ukraine, or maybe step down as president. Then he will help (maybe) Zelenskyy “fight Putin” again. Yep. [NBC News]

Trump and Secretary Shitfaced are going to get rid of most of the people in the military who work to stop the spread of chemical, biological and nuclear weapons. Is that bad? [Wired]

A federal judge says no, fuck you, due process still exists, and no you cannot deport Mahmoud Khalil, fuck you. [CNN]

Over at my Friday place, I had to do a quick update on the whole Kennedy Center debacle, now that Hamilton has also pulled out. Also we hear there was a big drag parade to the Kennedy Center this weekend. Raise hell! [The Moral High Ground]

Speaking of, want to hear about at least one new Trump Kennedy Center board member’s new tacky plans, because everybody who respects Donald Trump is a tacky, classless trash? [JoeMyGod]

A Texas Republican Nazi wants to make it a felony to state the truth that you are transgender. This is one of the main Republican Nazi arguments out there, that trans people are being inherently fraudulent and/or dishonest. It’s all part of their campaign to deny reality at all costs, as long as the costs don’t boomerang back on them. [NBC News]

Randy Walters, the Oklahoma education superintendent and Trump sack-licker, was rejected by mean Oklahoma officials who wouldn’t give him millions of dollars to force those fucking Trump Bibles down kids’ throats. So he’s doing a make-believe GoFundMe, with Lee Greenwood’s help, to force those fucking Trump Bibles down kids’ throats. [Religion News Service]

The DCCC did a message that doesn’t suck!

Look at all those views! On Elon’s hellsite, even! And if you go to the D-trip’s timeline there are actually some more halfway decent ones? As they say on internet, more like this or that, please. [Twitter]

And on that “good” news, we’ll say fuck these tabs, they’re done!

More stories when we’re done manifesting them, with our auras.

