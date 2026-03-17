Wonkette

Wonkette

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Anzu's avatar
Anzu
1hEdited

The "life or health of the mother" one has become a lot more real to me since I learned I had a bicornuate uterus, a congenital birth defect where the top half of my uterus was missing and my fallopian tubes were connected to two horns instead, and I had an extra seam down the middle that cut it in half. Any pregnancy would have had an extremely high chance of miscarriage, and if it didn't miscarry, would have probably killed me in an earlier century.

Mullerian duct defects are not uncommon, impacting around 1% of women in one way or another, but most women don't find out until they try to get pregnant and keep miscarrying over and over again. Again, in an earlier century, we'd have been labeled "barren" and if one did manage to have a pregnancy stick, would have likely died in childbirth.

Anyway, once you find out you have this specific defect, a hysterectomy is automatically covered by insurance, so that's nice.

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Marcie Jones's avatar
Marcie Jones
3m

Jesus fucking Christ that was some hardcore shit

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