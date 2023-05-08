Last month, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced his intent to pardon Daniel S. Penny, who killed a man at a Black Lives Matter protest after bragging on social media that he just might “kill a few people on my way to work; they are rioting outside my apartment complex.”

Early Sunday morning, a man in Brownsville, Texas, drove his SUV into a crowd of mostly Venezuelan immigrants who were waiting for a bus outside near the Ozanam Center, a shelter that houses homeless people and immigrants. He killed seven instantly, and another died later at the hospital. Many more were injured.

According to at least one witness, the driver shouted xenophobic insults at the crowd as he tried to flee the scene. The police have not yet revealed his identity.

Shelter director Victor Maldonado told reporters that the Range Rover "ran up the curb, flipped and continued moving for about 200 feet (60 meters)" before crashing into the group, and also hit several other people walking on the sidewalk.

Via AP:

Brownsville has long been an epicenter for migration across the U.S.-Mexico border, and it has become a key location of interest for next week’s end to pandemic-era border restrictions known as Title 42 . The Ozanam shelter is the only overnight shelter in the city and manages the release of thousands of migrants from federal custody.



Maldonado said the center had not received any threats before the crash, but did afterward.



“I’ve had a couple of people come by the gate and tell the security guard that the reason this happened was because of us,” Maldonado said.



The driver, described as "uncooperative," has been detained and charged with reckless driving, and may be charged with other crimes later. Police are currently unsure if this was intentional or if he was just really intoxicated and just happened to drive his car directly into a crowd of people who just so happen to be people who a lot of other people are very upset are here in this country, outside of a place that is known to care for those people.

It could also be that this guy got wind of the fact that pardons are getting doled out to people who kill people who Gov. Greg Abbott doesn't like — and if there is one group of people Abbott hates more than Black Lives Matter protesters and women who have non-procreative sex, it's people fleeing an impoverished country prone to extreme human rights violations and coming to America because they were lied to by coyotes looking to make money off of them and told that the US had lifted its restrictions on immigration.

It could also be part of a rash of conservatives taking the law into their own hands and going full vigilante.

All these people wanted was the ability to take care of themselves and their families. They were desperate. They traveled for months to get here, just to have a chance at that — and then some asshole goes and kills a bunch of them with his freaking Range Rover, either because he was drunk or because he was hateful or because he was both. They deserved better.

Do your Amazon shopping through this link, because reasons .

Wonkette is independent and fully funded by readers like you. Click below to tip us!

Want to just donate once?