Ted Cruz is a liar, a coward, and a thief. Almost any multi-celled, carbon-based life form would perform his Senate duties with more honor and distinction. Fortunately, we don't have to settle for the bare minimum. Democratic House Rep. Colin Allred announced last week that he's challenging Cruz in the 2024 Texas Senate race.

Allred's campaign launch video is epic. Let's watch:

www.youtube.com

We open with Allred, a former NFL linebacker, on a football field. "When I left the NFL, I thought my days of putting people on the ground were over," he says. "Then January 6 happened."

Over the footage of Donald Trump's mob breaking into the Capitol while breaking the heads of cops, Allred describes hearing the "glass break and the shouts coming closer." He texted his wife and told her, "Whatever happens, I love you."

Republicans have sought to minimize January 6 or falsely equate the attack to Black Lives Matter protests. However, Allred reminds us of what we should never forget: Actual members of Congress and their staff feared for their lives and with good reason.

Allred prepared for the worst that day but he wasn't about to back down against Trump's thugs.

"And I took off my jacket," Allred continues, "and got ready to take on anyone who came through that door. And Ted Cruz? He cheered on the mob."

Allred brings receipts, such as the quote from the Capitol rioter who said on the Senate floor that Cruz "would want us to do this." Meanwhile, while the mob he helped incite ran rampant, Cruz — by his own admission — hid in a supply closet.

"But that's Ted for you," Allred says. "All hat no cattle." That's a classic Texas putdown for someone who's "all talk with no action, power, or substance behind his/her words." No expression better describes Ted Cruz, who has no redeeming qualities. Back in 2018, you could at least say that Cruz didn't go out in public with a goofy-ass beard.

Allred states simple facts about Cruz, which are devastating. He can't be bothered to help Texans with any actual issue facing them. He can only "whip up phony culture wars." Worse, Allred says, the "struggles of regular Texans just don't interest" Cruz, but they matter to the congressman.

"I care about you and my opponent doesn't" is often a reductive political strategy, but here it's just reality.

Allred is earnest and moving when he discusses his background. His mother raised him alone and he never knew his father. However, he's now a devoted husband and father. He keeps his promises and he's always there for the people who depend on him. Sounds like someone you'd want as a senator, instead of a lumpen sack of squirming vermin.

“We deserve a senator whose team is Texas,” said Allred. "Ted Cruz only cares about himself — you know that.”

Allred really sells that last line. Yes, we all know Cruz is scum, even most of the Republicans who helped re-elect him. Cruz currently has just 45 percent approval in a state Donald Trump carried in 2020 by six points. When askedabout his pathetic poll numbers, Cruz responded "true to form."

“You can always expect Democrats to be attacking and to be criticizing, I can tell you what my priorities are. And there are three things — jobs, freedom and security,” Cruz told Nexstar. “The reason those are my priorities is those are the top priorities for Texans.”

He just keeps "twirling, twirling, twirling towards freedom." He's already desperately claiming that Allred "doesn't represent Texas values." He alsoseems to have confused Allred with Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg.

“Hi 🙋🏽‍♂️, that’s not me.” — Colin Allred (@Colin Allred) 1683391207

Allred has an actual track record of working with others (including Republicans) to deliver for Texans. Yes, he's a Democrat in a state where Republicans significantly outnumber Democrats. Joe Biden maxed out Democratic and Black voter support in 2020, but he struggled with Latino voters compared to Beto O'Rourke's 2018 performance. Even if Allred matches Beto among Latinos, he'd still need to surpass both Beto and Biden among white voters. He has an uphill battle, especially in a presidential election year, but if he makes that weasel Cruz sweat for another year and a half, that's almost worth it.

