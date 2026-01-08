Wonkette

Wonkette

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
PrimerGray's avatar
PrimerGray
7m

<Donatello was presumably out getting pizza.>

Dok, you sly dog.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
PrimerGray's avatar
PrimerGray
2m

Assface's knowledge of Plato begins and ends with Diff'rent Strokes.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
15 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Commie Girl Industries Inc. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture