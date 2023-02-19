For the last several years, conservatives have worked themselves up in a tizzy over bathrooms (school bathrooms in particular) stoking fears that transgender people will come into them and walk around naked or something? I'm honestly not entirely sure how it's supposed to work. I have been to hundreds if not thousands of public bathrooms in my time, and not once have I ever walked in to see a naked stranger standing there casually using the hand dryer. Clearly I'm not going to the right parties.

Turns out, however, that the real threat to children's bathrooms was Texas school officials all along. Back in January, a third grader in Rising Star, Texas found a gun in a bathroom stall. A gun that had been left there by school superintendent Robby Stuteville.

Thankfully, the kid did not take the chance to play with the gun or to perhaps bring it out to recess for the purpose of showing/accidentally shooting his friends, but instead immediately reported it.

Stuteville told KVEO-TV that he took his gun off in a bathroom stall and then just left it there. In the bathroom of an elementary school.

People lose things all the time. It's entirely understandable. But that is just one of many reasons why it's a bad idea to carry guns or grenades or bottles of arsenic that say "drink me!" or a set of Ginsu knives or apples filled with razor blades or anything that might really lead to things ending poorly for whoever finds it.

“There was never a danger other than the obvious,” he claimed.

And yet "the obvious" covers so very much ground here. He could have picked it up and accidentally shot himself, he could have shot someone else. True, it is unlikely that the gun could have caused food poisoning or that it could have told a child that LGBTQ people exist and that racism is real or encouraged them to read a book, but guns are the the most popular homicide weapon and the most common suicide method in the United States. In 2022, there were 324 accidental shootings by children in the United States, resulting in 145 deaths and 193 injuries nationwide. Texas, unsurprisingly, had the most of any state with 24 accidental shootings. 14 deaths and ten injuries.

Stuteville says he is "proud" of the student for reporting the gun he left in the bathroom rather than using it to murder his teacher.

“This is one of those examples of guns in schools.” Stuteville told reporters. “Regardless of who takes responsibility, they are a considerable danger and one should school their child to be on the lookout for any unusual placement of a weapon or anything out of place.”

I think we know who should be taking responsibility here.

Stuteville says that both he and the principal open carry on school grounds, which must be horrifying for the students. Not to mention the ways it could go wrong if one of them, godforbid, left a gun lying around somewhere like a bathroom stall.

It is not yet known whether there will be any charges filed, but it's Texas and it's not like he had an abortion or is being framed by police for a murder he did not commit or anything, so Stuteville will probably be just fine.

Do your Amazon shopping through this link, because reasons .

Wonkette is independent and fully funded by readers like you. Click below to tip us!

Want to just donate once?