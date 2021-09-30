Republican Gov. Greg Abbott has messed with Texas so much that voters aren't sold on re-electing him next year. According to a Quinnipiac poll released Wednesday, 51 percent of voters think he doesn't deserve a another term. That's three points higher than June, when only 48 percent of voters wanted to bounce him from the governor's office.

Abbott's job approval is also underwater at 47 percent. Democrats almost universally hate him, with only six percent approving of his performance. He meanwhile commands just 83 percent approval from Republicans , and Texas independents can take him or leave him: 43 percent approve and 47 percent disapprove.

Only 48 percent of Texas voters think Abbott is taking the state in the right direction. They're probably still cold and angry from the blackouts.

I bet this is why Texas Republicans are so hot to suppress the vote. If you restrict eligible voters to Ted Cruz's fan club, you've got at least six solid Abbott supporters.



Here's how Quinnipiac University Polling Analyst Tim Malloy summed up the situation:

A lukewarm to downright cool response to an Abbott rerun in Austin, but compared to the high-profile young guns who may have eyes on a possible gubernatorial run, the governor is tall in the saddle.

Yee-haw!

The “high-profile young guns" are Beto O'Rourke, former Democratic congressman, and Matthew McConaughey, an actor. Fifty percent of Texas voters lack sufficient Betomania to support his possible governor's run. That's roughly equal to the 49 percent of voters who responded more or less, “ Matthew McConaughey , are you fucking kidding me?" However, 25 percent of voters think McConaughey would make a solid governor. I imagine their opinion's based solely on this one scene from Wolf of Wall Street .

www.youtube.com

Other results from this poll are also encouraging. It's good to know a strong majority of Texas voters aren't full-on fascists. Abbott signed a grotesque abortion ban into law, and despite his weird suggestion he's going to eliminate all the future rapes, 77 percent of registered voters aren't down with forcing people to give birth to their assailant's child.

Here's pollster Tim Malloy again:

The state imposes an abortion law, and the citizens of Texas find parts of it grossly unacceptable. While split on what should be the legal time frame for aborting a pregnancy, when rape or incest is involved, they side with the mother and say no one has the right to unilaterally, legally punish folks who exercise the right to choose.

I'm personally a no-forced birth absolutist, rape or no rape, but I'm glad only 16 percent of Texas voters are fucking ghouls. Indeed, support among Texas voters for abortion exceptions for rape and incest is not far removed from the rest of the country: 92 percent of Democrats, 80 percent of independents, and 66 percent of Republicans.

A whopping 72 percent of voters disapprove of how the state's evil abortion ban is being enforced. Voters apparently don't think it's a good idea for random assholes to sue people they suspect may have "aided and abetted" an abortion. Oh, and 60 percent of voters support Roe v. Wade ... in Texas. Republicans really need to stop with this shit. Stick with lower taxes for rich people and leave people's uteruses alone.

But maybe there was a mistake and only California liberals who dine exclusively at French Laundry answered all the abortion questions. What about Abbott's bold position to do pretty much nothing about COVID?

Adults in Texas think 47 - 38 percent that Governor Abbott is hurting rather than helping efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19 in Texas, with 15 percent not offering an opinion.



More than 6 in 10 Texans (64 - 26 percent) think the recent rise in COVID-19 deaths in Texas was preventable.

Sixty percent of Texans said they support requiring students, teachers, and staff to wear masks in schools, and 63 percent think their seditionist Attorney General Ken Paxton shouldn't sue school districts that require masks. Just 43 percent of Texas voters approve of his handling of the border.

Clearly, Texans aren't crazy and Abbott is obviously vulnerable. Let's find a Democratic candidate who hasn't lost to Ted Cruz and who didn't star in The Wedding Planner and let's flip this governor's seat.

[ Quinnipiac ]

