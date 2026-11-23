Tabs gifs by Martini Glambassador!

Oh hello, top of the good morning to you! Short holiday week, let’s do a few tabs anyway.

This letter from Jim Himes, current ranking member of the House Intelligence Committee, might be a little bitty piece of why Elon Musk is suddenly desperately trying to pretend he’s cool and not MAGA and please be nice to him. [Himes letter]

Everything about these ICE Nazis arresting those people in the Seattle airport is vile and obscene and should make all Americans ashamed and outraged. The mayor of Seattle is outraged. The governor is outraged. The flight crew was horrified. These motherfucking scumbags are out of fucking control. [AP / Seattle Times / JoeMyGod]

Here’s the video, don’t look away:

Speaking of, did you know some of those mouthbreathing ICE goons out there literally got less than one day of training, and it was virtual? As long as they show up to work with their racism, their daddy issues and their severe masculine insecurity, and their ignorant hatred for their fellow man, that’s all the Trump regime needs to see, we guess! [New York Times]

Is Donald Trump taking bribes from his own Cabinet members not to fire them? [Wall Street Journal]

Speaking of, let’s check in with history’s greatest traitor:

Russia was never a hoax. Also really fucking humiliating watching him waddle across the globe to eat dictator ass.

We regret to inform you that nobody at Meemaw Wrestlemania’s Department of Education is able to read a fucking sentence. Click to see how they hilariously fucked up an attempt to add their out-of-touch moral scolding to the Grand Theft Auto VI conversation. [RawStory]

Samuel Alito is crazier than a shithouse rat, can’t wait to have his very good brain uploaded to the computer so he can be a not-very-mentally-impressive Supreme Court justice forever or something. [Twitter]

Virginia Foxx has officially lost her congressional seat, will have to go home and spend more time being Methuselah’s mom. [Washington Post]

Here is a guy named Mark Critch as Donald Trump, crashing the Parliamentary Press Gala Dinner in Canada. This is how much they respect Trump up there these days.

And here is the real Dementia Donald Trump, hallucinating imagination stories about his former private pilot using air traffic controls from different countries. Cool story, grandpa!

Perhaps he simply doesn’t understand what happens when planes cross into different airspace? Stupid dumbfuck.

Speaking of, Natalie must still be telling him he conquered Greenland.

And on the subject of more bonkers dementia hallucinations, did you know Donald Trump “mandated every house should have a Bible”? Did you know he “has mandated for all Christians in the United States to pray 1 hour a week”? A lunatic pastor said that’s true in a video, and Trump reposted it on his Truth Social! [JoeMyGod]

Please take a moment to watch this video primer on how Spain may well be about to buck the recent trend of people defeating fascists and go the other direction instead. Bad stuff.

But in better Spanish news, here is Spanish singer Guitarricadelafuente performing on the LOS40 music awards this week. It’s his song “La Nieve” from the incredible film La Bola Negra, which he also stars in. Also at the end, his song “Babieca.” (It is a medley.) Um, may not be safe for work, even though it technically is?

Your move, American popular music!

More stories when we write some.

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