I am so old, I remember when Nancy Pelosi, the gentlewoman from San Francisco by way of Baltimore, was first elected speaker of the House, in 2007. (I have been told by a website that sadly no longer exists that in fact I was frozen in amber during that period, and that for some reason that is bad.) I am so old, I remember that the first thing Nancy Pelosi did when President Barack Obama was elected two years later was immediately pass Obamacare, with a public option, as well as 17 other things before breakfast. Then, with an afternoon free, she passed climate change legislation too. (Senate killed it. Senate loves to KILL KILL.)

I am so old, I remember young people and idiots blaming Nancy Pelosi for Obamacare not having a public option, because the Senate, of which she is not a member, had Max Baucus in it. (Max Baucus supports single-payer now. As Slate headlined it, WTF?) And here is what I think about that.



Nancy Pelosi is not a terrific speechifyer or communicator, and sometimes that was reflected in a lack of messaging from Democrats and House Democrats as a whole. But what Nancy Pelosi was unequaled at is passing legislation, good legislation, legislation that doesn't hurt people and doesn't suck.

Nancy Pelosi is 82 years old. Her husband Paul last month was attacked with a hammer in their home, after years and decades of the Republican Party vilifying her as actually evil and eats actual babies. The Republicans' closing argument in the midterms of "LOLLLLL Nancy Pelosi's husband got attacked with a hammer YAY!" does not seem to have ameliorated their "overturnedRoe v. Wade " losses as much as they'd presumably hoped.

Nancy Pelosi has earned a goddamned break.

She will be speaking to the House at noon today, reportedly to announce that she will not seek office as minority leader, the Republicans having BARELY, MAYBE won the House back by like one . Instead, she will reportedly explain that she is going to extralegally hang on as some kind of Speakeress Emeritess (IMPEACH!) while Young, Gifted and Black Hakeem Jeffries takes over the leadership.

Now jump into Obama's time machine with us for a few of our favorite (out of more than 1500! yikes!) stories, or as many as I can paste before I get tired of copy and pasting.

I'm not embarrassed to be a middle-aged woman who fucking loves Nancy Pelosi and thinks she's goddamn terrific. And by virtue of your being here, neither are you.

