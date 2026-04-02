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Wonkette

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Land Shark 🇺🇦 🏳️‍⚧️'s avatar
Land Shark 🇺🇦 🏳️‍⚧️
3d

Anyone noticing Orangini's female appointments are getting thrown under the bus first? Or is it just me?

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Raccoon of Vengeance's avatar
Raccoon of Vengeance
3d

"Bondi was scheduled to testify under oath before the House Oversight Committee on April 14th about the Epstein investigation.

She will not be testifying as AG.

The same Bondi who said “DOJ is done” with the Epstein files.

The same DOJ that admitted withholding footage of “death, physical abuse, and injury.”

The same DOJ keeping half of 6 million Epstein documents sealed."

She still needs to testify.

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