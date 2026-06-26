Wonkette

Wonkette

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wobbly's avatar
wobbly
3h

At his sentencing for sedition, 1918:

"Your Honor, years ago I recognized my kinship with all living beings, and I made up my mind that I was not one bit better than the meanest on earth. I said then, and I say now, that while there is a lower class, I am in it, and while there is a criminal element, I am of it, and while there is a soul in prison, I am not free."

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Carl Maniscalco's avatar
Carl Maniscalco
3h

My grandfather would proudly boast that he voted for Debbs in 1920.

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