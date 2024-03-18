Yes, “deplatforming” Trump has led to higher approval for him (he wasn’t actually deplatformed politically, his rallies just got boring so they stopped showing him), because people aren’t seeing all the crazy. (On the other hand, the more often you see him say the crazy, the more normal it does start to feel. Things can be complicated!) But it’s really not an accident that people stopped hating him quite so much once the news stopped showing his Hitler rallies.

Trump promises a bloodbath if he doesn’t win? Yes, he does that. A lot. In fact he did it again. (Mediaite) Oh and now he would like to put Liz Cheney in jail too. My goodness he wants to jail a lot of people, and also do murders. (Mediaite again) Also, migrants aren’t people. Sounds like Trump’s Dayton, Ohio, rally was really something. (Gift link New York Times)

I guess they don’t let you film the Gridiron Dinner? I would have liked to see Biden making fun of Trump, more, again. (Politico)

Correct: It is fun to watch Robert Hur dunk his head in shit. (Noah Berlatsky)

Don’t even read this Kathleen Parker about how Joe is already dead and Kamala Harris is a nincompoop who should resign, even though it’s (somebody else’s) gift link. I certainly didn’t finish the vicious thing. Parker’s always been vile and stupid, and that she won a Pulitzer that one time is a broad indictment of the Pulitzers and nothing else. (WaPo, do not read)

Oh, federal law requires that states take your house if you died in a nursing home paid by Medicaid, or even on Medicaid without a nursing home. That is bad, and Rep. Jan Schakowsky would like to stop it! (AP)

It’s me! I’m a tradwife! “A smoking hot 22-year-old housewife who never talks back, never gets tired, never says ‘no,’ and never gains weight, no matter how many children she has.” It’s just true! (Includes terrifying videos that I did not watch from Babydolls of the Corn; they were scary enough even just scrolling by.) (Amanda Marcotte at Salon) Here’s a longer one I’ve only read the first graf of, and it is enough! “As social media stunts go, it's hard to top this one: Give birth to your eighth child at age 33. Then, just two weeks later, compete in a beauty pageant, complete with a swimsuit competition.” (Amanda again)

So I’ve read more of Amanda now, and she’s talking about the Exvangelicals, and what’s this, it’s our friend Holly Berkley Fletcher and she is interviewing Sarah McCammon about her Exvangelicals book (Wonkette commission link)! (Zebra Without Stripes)

This is correct about Catholics, culture, amateur nights, and Irish car bombs. (My first Irish car bomb was bought for me by Adam Kennedy of the Anaheim Angels who then said something very near to “it was nice to meet you Rebecca, goodbye!” — the “secret” in that link back there was that I’d seen him get a parking lot blowjob, and I was trying to blackmail him.) Anyway, Indignity!

This one’s so gross. ICE WORMS. (New Yorker)

Okay, fine, we’ll all move to Italy, Kirsten Powers.

