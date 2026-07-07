Wonkette

Wonkette

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satch's avatar
satch
3h

White Nationalists overlook the fact that even if White women started pumping out more babies tomorrow, it would be at least 5 years before those kids could enter the workforce.

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Wendy The Druid 🏳️‍⚧️🏳️‍🌈🌈's avatar
Wendy The Druid 🏳️‍⚧️🏳️‍🌈🌈
3h

Mean while back in the real world and the current time:

let's review. donald "packed to the brim with shitty pants" trump promised a 250th blowout and served a half-empty fairground so goddamn shoddy his OWN cultists were grumbling in the heat — one told a reporter, and I swear this is real, "I'm mad at Trump." at Trump's own fair.

the stage literally tried to MURDER its dancers when a panel dropped. eleven people hauled off with heatstroke. MAGA sheltering from the storm inside the National Museum of African American History. you can't write this shit.

the real crime? sixty-eight million taxpayer dollars laundered through a shady "non-profit" with ZERO oversight. a slush fund. a cool mil bought face time with the fat orange grifter, whose family shitcoin helped pocket the TWO BILLION he's grabbed since crawling back in. the founders fought a war over a king who did EXACTLY this.

anyway. hug your people, drink your water — this heat's a silent killer — and give 'em absolute hell today.

https://thistleandmoss.com/p/what-survives-the-morning-the-fire-went-out-and-shit-trumps-pants-something-truer-kept-burning

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