Wonkette

Wonkette

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ziggywiggy's avatar
ziggywiggy
1h

Tonight's Movie Night comes with the announcement of the 5 movies chosen for the FIFTH Wonktober Frightfest!

Halloween is on a Saturday this year; what classic horror film will we watch, hint: it has a connection to tonight's film, Lifeforce.

(There is only a tiny chance the schedule could change based on if availability changes, this time of year it can be tricky when finding streaming and etc.)

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ziggywiggy's avatar
ziggywiggy
3h

Happy Caturday from Harry!

https://substack.com/@ziggywiggy/note/c-346264673?utm_source=notes-share-action&r=2knfuc

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