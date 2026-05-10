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Wonkette

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lotsacatsndogs's avatar
lotsacatsndogs
27m

OT: My mom, who died last year, with my wacky husband, who died in 2014. Don't ask about the flamingo 😬.

https://substack.com/profile/157183268-lotsacatsndogs/note/c-256830071

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memzilla's avatar
memzilla
11m

I was into model railroading as a kid, but I don't remember anyone selling Chinese Slave Labor wagons in HO scale.

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