4h

My great grandfather Frank Bacon was an IWW organizer in the 1910s-30s. He was one of the field marshalls involved with this. Oh and he was also active in the Socialist Party (Yes gang, over 100 years ago there really was an active Socialist Party in the US of A!).

Great Grandpa was one of those swept up in the Palmer raids of 1919...wound up blacklisted so he eventually settled in Ambridge PA where he set up a grocery store that gave credit to millworkers. Oh the America Bridge Company didn't like that so they brought an A&P store into town...that only took mill scrip but Great Grandpa persevered and held Socialist Party meetings in his store to piss the factory owners off...

4h

Ah, the Everett Massacre! We had this in high school Washington State History. They also taught us how we totally crapped on the native residents. Thank god for hippie nuns as teachers.

Thanks for covering this, Erik!

