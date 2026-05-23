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Wonkette

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josephebacon's avatar
josephebacon
39mEdited

According to my Grandma and Grandpa my Great Great Grandpa was involved as a station keeper for the Underground Railroad in DC before the Civil War. During the war he was the Brigadier General in charge of the DC Militia and he was in the room at Appomattox when Lee surrendered to Grant.

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Chino Cherokee's avatar
Chino Cherokee
39m

When I see some asshole with a confederate flag I always think they want to own another human being.

....and 'Fuck Them.' I think that also, too.

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