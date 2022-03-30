Good news! The Supreme Court — including Amy Bony Carrot and Kegs — told Navy personnel who refused to get their shots for Jesus to oyez oyez sucketh it. Bad news! Alito, Thomas, and Gorsuch still going for it. (The American Prospect)

What she said.

Clarence Thomas should resign. If not, his failure to disclose income from right-wing organizations, recuse himself from matters involving his wife, and his vote to block the Jan 6th commission from key information must be investigated and could serve as grounds for impeachment. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez) 1648558366

And what she said here too: AOC notes the demoralized Democratic base and youngs, and says President Joe Biden needs to executive-order some benefits for them, or ooooh we are in trouuuuuble. (We are.) — New York mag

Bob Kuttner wants more pitchforks, more billionaire taxes pls! (Hard disagree though with his characterization of Obama's pitchfork comments to the bankers.) (The American Prospect)

This is about a Democrat, Lucas Kunce (seems mostly fine, some dick parts), running for US Senate in Missouri, but the astounding part is what the mayor of the tiny all-Black town Hayti Heights has to do to keep sewage flowing, jesus christ. — The American Prospect

Will he be running against Eric Greitens? Who can say, not these Republicans! — Charlie Sykes at MSNBC

Speaking of Eric Greitens, how many losers has Trump endorsed? A Vice -stigation!

CBS News hired Mick Mulvaney. CBS News should be ashamed of itself. (Media Matters)

Happy (but I heard the more accurate translation is "go sit on a dick"):

Ukrainian soldier Roman Hrybov — who famously told a Russian warship, “Russian warship, go fuck yourself!” — has survived Russian captivity and been given award “For services to Cherkasy region” upon returning home.pic.twitter.com/BLDifM3WE4 — The Recount (@The Recount) 1648564904

Roy Edroso has some last goodbyes for the People's Convoy's last hurrahs. (Substack)

Everything about Andrew Giuliani's comments about his baby daughter's vag is gross gross gross. — Daily Beast

Study finds sexism in fathers leads to increased aggression toward partners and kids, apropos of nothing and also yeah, no shit. (PsyPost)

I will take the El Chapo please. 11 Strawberry Cocktail Recipes. (Liquor)

LOL okay, but only because these most affordable places to buy a vacation home are hilarious places to "vacation," like "The Villages," for real real? Was "the place from Deliverance " too dear? — Realtor

What we want in our landscapes this year: NICE THINGS DAMMIT. (Houzz)

