Senate Republicans just say yes to domestic terrorism, kill domestic terrorism bill dead. Because — and you'll love this — it's too mean to white supremacists. (AP)

The Senate has forfeited its right to exist. Hear fucking hear, Ryan Cooper at The American Prospect. Harold Meyerson explains it didn't used to filibuster things like this, even things literally exactly like this, like the assault rifle ban in 1994.

Andrew Sullivan, that Mounk guy completely full of shit, for a change. (Indignity substack)

Here is some crying for all of us: The children we are abandoning in Texas and elsewhere, the teachers we are driving away from their care, as Republicans protect children from books and boys wearing dresses. — Christopher Hooks in Texas Monthly

Might want to mop your floor a little to ready it for your liedown:

“The police were doing nothing,” said Angeli Rose Gomez, who after learning about the shooting drove 40 miles to Robb Elementary School, where her children are in second and third grade. “They were just standing outside the fence. They weren’t going in there or running anywhere.”



Ms. Gomez, a farm supervisor, said that she was one of numerous parents who began encouraging—first politely, and then with more urgency—police and other law enforcement to enter the school. After a few minutes, she said, federal marshals approached her and put her in handcuffs, telling her she was being arrested for intervening in an active investigation.



Ms. Gomez convinced local Uvalde police officers whom she knew to persuade the marshals to set her free. Around her, the scene was frantic. She said she saw a father tackled and thrown to the ground by police and a third pepper-sprayed. Once freed from her cuffs, Ms. Gomez made her distance from the crowd, jumped the school fence, and ran inside to grab her two children. She sprinted out of the school with them.

So to recap: After hearing of the massacre — which occurred after the shooter fired shots outside the school for TWELVE MINUTES before walking in unimpeded — she drove 40 miles, got arrested, got let go, jumped a wall, jailbroke her kids, all while the cops let kids get murdered. Don't worry though, cops weren't just busy cuffing mad moms; they tased some dads too. — Wall Street Journal

Entire U.S. Police Force Flees Country After Hearing Gunman Inside Nation. (Not satire.) (The Onion)

Josh Duggar, go to prison for TWELVE YEARS. Good thing the convicted child sex abuse enthusiast isn't closely involved with any rightwing Christian "family" organizations or Republican politicians or someone might bring that up waiiiiiiit. — CNN

A Wisconsin Republican who pushed back against Trump's 2020 RIGGED claims is leaving as chair of the state elections board, and a Big Lie guy is taking his place, so this should be fine. (Talking Points Memo)

Collect your taxpayer bounty for reporting the churches. — Yeah I Was in the Shit tumblr

Happy 20th damn birthday to Daily Kos. My how you have grown! Check all the shit they've been up to, with their fancy PACs and chonky staff! (Daily Kos)

Let's all hang out in our front yards! (Better Homes & Gardens)Perennials? I WILL PLANT YOU. (Better Homes & Gardens)

And mark your calendars. It's time again to March For Our Lives.

