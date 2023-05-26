All six Republican candidates for president think we should invade Mexico. So ... what??? (Reason)

HUH, I didn't know that, did all y'all?

While [Karine] Jean-Pierre didn’t say it, the Republicans’ insistence that spending is out of control does not reflect reality. In fact, discretionary spending has fallen more than 40% in the past 50 years as a percentage of gross domestic product, from 11% to 6.3%. What has driven rising deficits are the George W. Bush and Donald Trump tax cuts, which will have added $8 trillion and $1.7 trillion, respectively, to the debt by the end of the 2023 fiscal year.

Also!

According to the Center for American Progress, if we taxed at the average OECD level, over ten years we would have an additional $26 trillion in revenue. If we taxed at the average of European Union nations, we would have an additional $36 trillion.

— Heather Cox Richardson substack

What awesome shit should we definitely stop paying for? Chris Hayes asks and answers. (MSNBC)

CNN absolutely tanking since the Trump town hall, averaging 425,000 viewers in the whole day for Monday through Friday last week. That's ... about four and a half Wonkettes, which is brought to you by like eight people and our readers have to actually read. : / — The New Republic

Now that I'm thinking about it, more of you really should be sending me money.

Housing market a cold day, in hell. (Insider)

Minnesota passed state-run paid family leave this week. Wisconsin, which is gerrymandered to fuck and back, and whose Republican leadership talked a big game about passing it after Dobbs ? Did not. (Journal Sentinel)

This is ... nope . Prosecutors are supposed to announce today whether they will bring charges (third time the charm?) ever in the death of a (Black) Wisconsin teenager, Corey Stingley, who was chokeholded until he died by dudes who thought they'd be heroes after he unsuccessfully tried to steal a sixpack then ran. — Pro Publica

"And I thought personally there was too much Black history" — some asshole parent, and now Alabama has no K-3 language arts textbooks. (AL.com)Plus this idiot lady will be choosing social studies standards for Tennessee. Why yes, she does believe Barack Obama caused tornadoes by sinning about Palestine. (Popular Info)

Everything awesome at Lauren Boebert's house, obviously, nothing to see here, everything fine (yikes). — Insider

Pope says fucking stop it with the fossil fuels. (Reuters)

Anybody who doesn't want to watch the Barbie movie has Limburger in their soul. — Vogue

Listen you salty useless-kitchen-appliance-ranking bitch, buying individual sparkling waters is BAD ACTUALLY and COFFEE MAKER? REALLY? Somebody gonna get cut. (Also my electric wine opener is rad.) (MoneyPop)

