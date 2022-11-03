IT'S FINE.

“We’ve got to take them all out,” David DePape told 82-year-old Paul Pelosi after noting that the speaker was “number two in line for the presidency,” according to a court document released Tuesday by San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins.

— Politico

How Kevin McCarthy is responding to the attack on Nancy Pelosi and her husband: with attack ads. (Popular Info)

Stupid me, I had assumed that in fact the Uvalde cops wantedto go in guns blazing and get that asshole, but were stopped by a frozen-in-fear chief of police. When will I ever stop being so stupid? Contrast them with the St. Louis teacher, Jean Kuczka, who sacrificed herself for her kids. (Will Bunch at Philadelphia Inquirer)

Waaaaait a minute, you're telling me there was NO RAINBOW HALLOWEEN CANDY FENTANYL? The fuck you say. (The Appeal)

Considering how often they vandalize their own houses, you'd think at least one parent would poison his own child, to own the libs. Like this guy back in the '70s! (He did it for the insurance, lib-owning wasn't really a thing yet.) (Daily News)

Which secretary of state nominee claims elites drink baby blood? No, besides "half of them." — Vice

As you know, I AM NOT LISTENING TO POLLS ... but ... is Democrat Kendra Horn closing fast on Rep. Markwayne Mullet for Jim Inhofe's US Senate seat? On top of Joy Hofmeister looking good to replace Gov. Kevin Stitt? I AM NOT LISTENING TO POLLS I AM NOT LISTENING TO ... OH MY GOD, OKLAHOMA, GO VOTE! — OKC FOX

OK cool.

“Herschel Walker on former POTUS Barack Obama: "My resume against his resume, I'll put it up any time of the day."” — Aaron Rupar (@Aaron Rupar) 1667396410

Will the hotel union UNITE HERE save the Democrats in Nevada, Pennsylvania, and AZ? Maaaaybe! (The American Prospect)

THE GOVERNMENT IS CENSORING SOCIAL MEDIA ... oh wait, bullshit, no it's not, INTERCEPT . — Techdirt with the ... dirt

What the fuck, Arizona is giving away all its groundwater to the Saudis to raise alfalfa (in the desert) for their beef, even as the Colorado River is about to drought like 50 million people. Maybe it should stop. (Bruce Babbitt at AZ Central)

Are you and your husband fifty damn years old and sold a house and don't know where the fuck to start with "retirement"? YOU AND ME BOTH BABY! Here's some goddamn tabs! How to invest your retirement in environmentally responsible funds! (Mashable)Green Century Balanced Fund! (Green Century)Best CD rates November 2022! (Nerdwallet)23 best socially responsible funds! (Forbes)How to open an IRA! (Business Insider)

Well that was boring! What do you expect, I'm old! LOL fuck look what just came across the transom after I'd listed out all those boring sustainable investment tabs because those tabs were filling up my damn browser: Republicans promise to investigate the "cancer" of sustainable investing if they take the House. — Gift link Washington Post

Jesus Christ.

LET'S ALL GO VOTE.

