It is hardly an exaggeration to say right at this moment that the United States is falling apart, that simple things are breaking, important things, things that keep us safe. Donald Trump is weaker than ever too, having just suffered the largest-scale, most humiliating defeat in recent political memory for himself, his party, and his movement. Not a great time for a foreign trip, but it’s exactly what Grandpa Dementia Shitter needs for his ego, so a global trip to Asia it was!

We should note, of course, that the US’s standing on the global stage is lower than it’s ever been too, incidentally. So with that in mind, watch this video of Donald Trump coming into a room at the APEC summit in Shenzhen, China, seeing Vladimir Putin, immediately expelling orgasmic/waste fluids from every orifice, and running into Putin’s arms like our dog runs toward the bed when we say she can come snuggle.

Yes, that is how the traitorous, terrorist-inciting wannabe dictator of the United States greeted his handler, his father, the man who has all the power over him. This is how he greets one of the greatest mass murderers on the planet. “He’s my friend!” he breathed eagerly, like he was home, like he was with the only person alive who can honestly tell him “Mission accomplished.” (You know, except when Natalie is praising him for hitting the bedpan on the first try.)

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk replied, “God, protect us from such friends.”

On top of whatever happened during Trump’s surprise bilateral meeting with Putin, and his trilateral meeting with Xi Jinping of China, it’s been remarked upon how humiliating it is that it even happened. Never before would an American president meet with men like this and put them on equal footing — or, as it is so often with Trump, putting the US on a subservient footing to the dictators who make him cream his Depends.

Obama State Department official Richard Stengel put it like this on Twitter:

How humiliating? Well, the trilateral was reportedly Putin’s idea, so look who just made Trump his bitch again.

Here is a clip of Trump telling Putin and Xi they should all protect each other from the International Criminal Court, which is definitely the place each of them should be seen for the last time ever before being hauled away and never heard from again:

Indeed, that was part of the joint statement that came out of the trilateral between Trump, Putin, and Xi, that heads of state (like them and we guess probably Benjamin Netanyahu) should be protected from the ICC. They called their statement the “peace declaration.”

How is all this playing with American audiences? Well, it even seems to be dawning on Newsmax, albeit briefly, that Russia was never a “hoax.”

In response, Utah Senator John Curtis, a Republican (obviously) on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, said that “Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping are not our friends” and that “We should not treat them as though they share our values or interests.” Meanwhile Democratic Senator Jeanne Shaheen, currently the ranking member of that committee, posted on Twitter that “President Trump’s ‘friend’ is a murderous war criminal.”

Here’s another clip of Trump meeting his “friends,” and practically dribble-pissing himself to death in excitement.

Pathetic and embarrassing clips of the USA’s most pathetic and embarrassing president in its history were in abundance this week, starting from when he arrived in the Philippines, waddled down the steps of Air Force Once with notably brown “Southern Baptist pedophile”-colored hair, and immediately started playing with flags like it was Play With Flags day at the senior citizen home.

Here is Trump accidentally shaking hands with his own delegation in the Philippines, like he had never met them before. To be fair, we don’t know how many times a day his brain resets to factory goldfish settings, it could have been the first time ever, for him.

Then there was this bizarrely 1980s moment with former Filipino First Lady Imelda Marcos, his old friend from the most recent decade when his brain synapses were firing with anything approaching regularity, which is probably why he remembered her. Falling all over himself to tell her “We love you!” he tried to shake her hands and instead pinched her fingers.

It was quite a moment, because of the senility, and the sight of the two aging corrupt-as-fuck criminal grifters touching each other.

There was a weird moment where he whined that the president of the Philippines didn’t give him a golden baton the way former Filipino President Manuel Quezon had done for General Douglas MacArthur.

Have we mentioned that a lot of these clips were tweeted out by the various Trump White House accounts, because they’re all such malignant tumors they think they’re something to be proud of?

Instead current Filipino President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. — and just think about Ferdinand and Imelda Marcos’s son now being president too, after all the crime they put the Philippines through, and think about other people’s sons, and let that ruin your WHOLE DAY — had some fast food fried chicken delivered to Trump late at night, and Trump and his handlers are obviously too stupid to understand how insulting that is.

Let’s flip over to China and the APEC Summit.

Upon arrival, President Xi met him at the airport, and he was very excited about that, because he is easily excited, and somebody told him that means he’s special. He bragged to Fox News afterward that Xi has never gone to the airport to meet somebody.

During that same Fox News interview, Trump opined on Russia’s war on Ukraine, explaining as his sundowning brain often does that their war wouldn’t have started had the 2020 election not been rigged, but unfortunately, the war started, because “bad things were said, stupid things were said.” Don’t we all remember how the Russia/Ukraine war started because “bad things were said, stupid things were said”?

Continuing, he said that the war “doesn’t affect us,” and then proceeded to brag that we are making lots of money on it, unlike under Joe Biden when we were just giving Ukraine money. “We get full price, we don’t give discounts, so you could say we make a lot of money with that, I don’t care, I don’t want that.” He doesn’t care, he doesn’t want that.

There were lots of different red carpet moments during the trip, and Trump makes them all weird. For instance there was his weird “I just got these legs today but they don’t work good” walk down the red carpet in the Philippines. But for sheer awkwardness, here is a 20-minute clip of all the world leaders arriving for an APEC gala dinner. You may watch them walking through until about the 18th minute, where Trump arrives and somehow takes almost two solid minutes to go a distance of what looks like about 100 feet.

As for the APEC summit itself, here is Trump while that was going on, having one of his drool snoozes. Steven Cheung says this was “reading,” so obviously, this was “reading.”

And here is Trump at the same meeting babbling about “SI,” making us wish he would go back to sleep.

He said:

“The United States is also proud to be the world leader in ‘super intelligence,’ ‘SI,’ the greatest technological transformation since the Industrial Revolution. It’s amazing when you say that, but it seems to be true! Americans invented, we just invented ‘SI,’ and it is unleashing extraordinary prosperity and growth for people all around the globe, so we do not want to do anything to destroy the tremendous potential of this technology. “It’s ‘super intelligence,’ that’s what it is, it’s ‘super intelligence.’ But we have to watch it, we have to be careful, we have to cherish it, it’s almost completely good but it’s got some bad elements so we have to be very careful in managing those bad elements. So we oppose any form of globalist regulation or anything to control or stifle ‘SI,’ and we won’t allow that to happen, frankly.”

Understand that he was reading that, so somebody (Natalie or Dan Scavino) wrote that sundowning gibberish down on a piece of paper for the man who holds the position formerly known as the leader of the free world to read it aloud, while everybody in the room tried not to laugh.

Here is Donald Trump desperately reaching to hold hands with President Xi on the elevator.

And here’s one more “He’s so stupid, he doesn’t know they’re making fun of him” moment, as Trump and Xi sit and watch Chinese dancers do a performance of “YMCA,” but without actually making the letters Y, M, C, or A.

As Air Force One took off from Asia, they confiscated all the reporters’ phones. Don’t know whether they were stopping over in North Korea so Trump could let Kim Jong-Un teabag him or if it was for some other reason, but we’re sure we’ll find out soon enough.

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