How Netanyahu kind of gallumphed along and convinced Israel it would all just sort of be fine. Why it has to come down to a two state solution sooner than later, all the people pooping on it notwithstanding. — Josh Marshall at Talking Points Memo

Is it fair to paint new House Speaker (?) Mike Johnson (who?) as an incel perv creeper? LOL yeah. And since he also blames “feminism, liberal divorce laws and the sexual revolution for mass shootings,” that’s some flat out Elliot Rodger shit. Fuck him. — Amanda Marcotte at Salon

Okay, this lady running for Mike Levin’s San Diego district is — presumably unintentionally — hilarious. She’s all like GAVIN NEWSOM! OLIGARCH! Does she think oligarch means governor? Probably. And they sent me this video because they’re proud of it.

But then he apparently clothes-lined a little kid or something. Oh, Gavin. (New York mag)

I honestly kind of get Kyrsten Sinema thinking she’s the grownup in the room. I have an absolute allergy to “theory,” and leftists bickering about the theory of … what the fuck ever. Show me what works in the real world, don’t try to bend or elide the facts to fit in with your chosen Weltanschauung. The thing is, Sinema doesn’t actually care what works in the real world, her “theory” (which she insists she doesn’t have) is that the people in the middle are automatically right, and if she can get four Republican women to agree with her, that will be the right answer. But they’re shitty answers and they don’t work. — Kyrsten Sinema’s exit interview, The New Republic

“If crushing your own foot with a power hammer made earnest librarians with seven adopted cats cry, it would become a meme on conservative social media tomorrow.” It does make me cry. It makes me cry VERY VERY HARD. They should definitely not crush their own feets with power hammers. — “The Conservative EV Temper Tantrum” at The American Prospect

*Extreme Arlo Guthrie voice*: “KILLLLLLL. KILLLLLLLLL.” — Republicans. (“Most conservatives support border barriers even if they injure or kill someone,” Axios)

Hey, have you considered what happens to people on parole when they can’t leave the state for healthcare? Bolts mag has! Bolts mag has considered everything.

I know it’s past Halloween now, but we could still make this pineapple ginger honey cranberry blood mocktail (and add rum) and just not call it a ghouls' drink. (Dole)

Skip the first two minutes of this, olive oil dude RAMBLES. But then learn how to make your olive oil herb ice cubes to keep your garden going all winter long. I will do that, someday! As God is my witness, I … might! (Olive Oil Hunter on Facebook)

Please don’t make your children live on a boat. Unless it’s a boat in the harbor, that’s cool. — HuffPost

Starts slow and unimpressive, but somewhere in the 20s it starts getting real pretty. Kitchen cabinet organizers aqui! (Apartment Therapy)

