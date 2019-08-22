Wonkette

Wonkette

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sgt. jmk de la résistance's avatar
sgt. jmk de la résistance
Aug 16, 2023

We're fucked.

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Regret's avatar
Regret
Aug 16, 2023

That is perfect. It makes me want to go out and plant trees.

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