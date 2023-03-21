No, seriously, getting indicted is not good news for Donald Trump. (The Atlantic)

Trump's stooges in the Republican-controlled House of Representatives are going after Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg. (Politico)

President Joe Biden vetoed his first Republican bill and called out Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene while he was it. He's spitting fire, y'all. (The Daily Beast)



Nikki Haley doesn't quite grasp the First Amendment. She's still not winning the Republican primary nomination. (Twitter)



None — (@)

More damning details about the Uvalde, Texas, police who left children to die at Robb Elementary School. (ProPublica)

This is such a gripping, must-read piece from my friend Victoria Brownworth. (Inquirer)

Is "apartment-phobia" a major driver in the US housing crisis? (New York Magazine)

Here's some good public safety news from Newark, New Jersey. (The Nation)

Canadian men really dislike Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. (The Star)

Our friend Michael Vario sent me this link about Oregon’s DMV database. Disturbing. (Tech Dirt)

Workplace kitchen wars are back! Christ, you couldn't pay me enough to return to an office. (Slate)

My thoughts on actor Lance Reddick, who passed away too soon at the age of 60. (Primetimer)

So, yes, I just launched my new podcast, The Play Typer Guy, which is named after how my son once described me to his kindergarten teacher. He's nine now but still finds this amusing. I'll probably have to come up with a different name when he's 12 and thinks I'm a big dork.

Please check out the podcast wherever fine podcasts are found. You can download episodes and listen at your leisure. I plan to do a lot of in-depth interviews with political figures and, of course, fun people from the arts. Thanks to the wonderful Martini Glambassador for the cover art.

Finally, sit back and dine like a Jane Austen character. Man, it's bloody revolting.

www.youtube.com

Follow Stephen Robinson on Twitter if it still exists.

Did you know SER has his own YouTube Channel? Well, now you do, so go subscribe right now!

Catch SER on his new podcast, The Play Typer Guy.

Click the widget to keep your Wonkette ad-free and feisty.

Want to just donate once?