Mike Pence having classified documents is good and fine because is he Joe Biden? He is not. — new House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer. Makes sense!

So about the FBI's New York field office that James Comey feared might leak the Hillz emails case reopening to Rudy Giuliani so he took the extremely judicious step of "public press conference" to announce it himself a week before the 2016 election: It's probably just a coincidence that the then head of that New York field office, Charles McGonigal, just got arrested for allegedly money laundering for Steve Bannon pal and Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska. Put those tin foil hats away, you! It is very normal! (Heather Cox Richardson substack)Talking Points Memo has the charging docs for you. (TPM)

Whaaaat, the True the Vote grifters tried to grift donors for a Ukraine "hospital"? Nooooooooo. And they would have gotten away with it too, if all their fellow travelers didn't think Putin invading Ukraine was objectively awesome. — Pro Publica

"Have fun on your debt ceiling fight!" — Senate Republicans. (Talking Points Memo)

Let's longread an interview with new Rep. Marie Gluesenkamp Perez, the Millennial auto shop-owning Washington state (the rural/suburban asshole part) Democrat! Still pretty surprised she beat the handsome Nazi. He is very handsome. This though I'd take issue with as a discussion of "crime" —Gluesenkamp Perez: "It’s relevant to our lives. I had my [shop] windows broken four times last year. [...] It’s a grind, and it gets expensive and demoralizing. I think that for a lot of people that sort of live in these silos, they are not as cognizant of it. And I think maybe that’s why it was not more of a campaign issue for more people." — because that seems on first blush more like a "you ran against a Nazi" thing. (Politico )

Lol, "sounds like the dipshits are running the insane asylum." — An Ohio Republican censured by the Republican Party after voting for the wrong Ohio Republican for state House speaker. — TPM

Be a nerd with Bob Kuttner in a waaaay too long didn't read piece celebrating the reshoring of American manufacturing thanks to the CHIPS and Salsa Act, the Inflation Reduction Act, and the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law! I would normally read this but nah. — The American Prospect

Erin in the Morn gets detailed on the North Dakota shitloons' anti-trans bills, some of which are so crazy even North Dakota managed not to pass them!

So many new griftresses following in that Theranos chick's footsteps. This one, Ruja Ignatova, is allegedly a multi-billion-dollar crypto frauder and thief. Heartwarming! (CNN)

It's been a minute since we've thought about Alex Murdaugh, the Republican Party head (I've been corrected by a commenter and now I have no idea what Republican county chair might have killed a bunch of people whom I might be thinking of) who killed a bunch of folks in South Carolina, after stealing all the things. Let's reminisce with the New Yorker!

LOL Charlie Sykes read Andrew Sullivan on the Republican Party's very poor showing amongst the youngs so we didn't have to, and this is really something .

Sullivan’s suggestions include things like encouraging “much more house-building with YIMBY-style deregulation; expand access to childcare for young, struggling families; tout entrepreneurial and scientific innovation to tackle climate change; expand maternity and paternity leave; redistribute wealth from the super-rich to working Americans to stabilize society and prevent capitalism from undoing itself;and…..”

Sure, yes, the Right could do all those things, or as Evan's hed would say: Andrew Sullivan: What If Republicans Were Just Like Mainstream Democrats I Hate And Believe Obvious Bullshit About? — Bulwark

Do you need a Rezvani Vengeance? I don't know, how many semi-automatic weapons do you want to bolt to your car roof? (Jalopnik)

From a couple of autumns ago, a good overview with social science and a history of department stores informing why customers are such a fucking nightmare lately: Their entire persona is now wrapped up in what they consume, and their only superiority comes from bossing the help. If you've ever seen people scorch and salt the earth because they didn't get their hotel loyalty membership upgrade, it will ring your bell. — The Atlantic

SAY GOODBYE TO THESE! (Baby names.) I'm pretty sure the name "Katherine" will still be around even if there's more Jadens and Kadens and another name that rhymes with Kaden. (Baby Center)

