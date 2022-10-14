So what wasthe Secret Service up to on January 6 and the preceding days? That does seem to be everyone's question! (ABC News / Politico)

Family of fivesentenced for invading the Capitol. (CNN)

Barr-appointed special counsel John Durham yelled at his own witness, so that's how the last of the "Russia Hoax" trials is going. — CNN

Tulsi Gabbard endorsed a white supremacist, is your "surprise" for the day. ( Twitter / CNN )

Deep dive on Alex Jones's bullshit on the happy occasion of his billion-dollar judgment. It goes back a long time. — Insider

Oh my god.

“Vote for @BetoORourke.” — Ken Olin (@Ken Olin) 1665686477

Don't worry, little girl. At least you won't be able to see an OB-GYN in a third of the nation's counties. — NPR

At least doctors aren't learning how to do abortions, even if a woman is going to die without one whoops oh well. (Vice)

NOPE. Michigan Republican bill threatens life imprisonment if you help your trans child. (Michigan Advance)

STOP FLIRTING WITH THE ATTEMPTED GOVERNOR KIDNAPPER, JUROR WOMAN! — Detroit Free Press

Bexar County, Texas, sheriff certifies the Martha's Vineyard migrants were victims of a crime, so now they'll be eligible for visas and benefits. Fuck you, Ron DeSantis, you criminal. (WGBH)

Lauren Hough on the Chicks, and the mean mean people who want them and you and all the women to CONFORM. (Substack)

Let's have a nice: How Joanne Woodward turned Paul Newman into a SEX MACHINE with a FUCK HUT. — Vanity Fair

