Don’t dress up as cats, that might not be safe. Tabs gif by yr pal Martini Glambassador!

Let’s see, what’s in the news?

Ron DeSantis and Donald Trump love each other again. And Trump didn’t even have to call Ron’s wife ugly! [JoeMyGod]

Shocker, but the extraneous white Republican men who run Texas aren’t so hot on President Biden’s new Title IX protections for LGBTQ+ students. They’re suing! [KXAN San Antonio]

Hunter Biden would like Fox News to remove all the hacked naughty pics of Hunter Biden from its website. Elsewise, suing! [CNN]

One America News had to retract an obvious fake news lunatic story about Michael Cohen allegedly having an affair with Stormy Daniels, and the two of them CAHOOTSIN’ to extort Trump, because it was too stupid even for them Michael Cohen got a defamation lawyer. [New York Times]

Serbians think Jared Kushner’s and Ric Grenell’s plan to grift off Serbians by building some ugly fucking “luxury” apartments Serbians don’t didn’t ask for is pretty fucking disgusting. Did we mention it’s on the site of a war memorial? [Politico Europe]

Matt Gaetz is getting a primary challenger. Surprise, he’s being real bitchy about it. [Washington Sexaminer]

Another shocker: Michael Knowles, one of Ben Shapiro’s lesser minions at the Daily Wire, thinks it’s totally cool what Kristi Noem did to that dog. We don’t know what to say about that, but we bet a psychologist might. Because again: Laura Loomer and Megyn Kelly have weighed in on how monstrous what Noem did is. So … yeah. [MediaMatters]

Putin’s No. 2 just as batfucking crazy as Putin’s No 1., i.e. himself. [Atlantic]

These people all bought houses for under a million dollars! Do they even count as human? We kid, we kid, real estate is ridiculously expensive now. [Washington Post]

Uh oh, now Taylor Swift really gone and did it! Did you know her new album is all about MOCKING GOD? It’s funny because the lyrics they cite as evidence are more like calling conservative Christians fucking assholes, and not mocking God. [Christian Post]

The New York Times might be a real drama twink when it comes to political reporting on Joe Biden that is actually worth something, but they got some real nice recipes. How ‘bout some weeknight dinners! [New York Times]

All right that’ll do. See you soon for more things!

Share

Evan Hurst on Twitter right here.

BlueSky!

@evanjosephhurst on Threads!

I have profiles those other places but I think I forgot how to log on.

If you're shopping on Amazon anyway, this portal gives us a small commission.

Want to donate just once?