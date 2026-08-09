One thing that has always gone right up the ass of many a conservative is the fact that the Left — feminists in particular — criticizes the Christian Right for being sexist and homophobic and trying to force their religion on us, while simultaneously not thinking it’s good to discriminate against Muslim people or bomb Muslim-majority countries for their oil, because people in many of those countries are worse to women, LGBTQ+ people, and non-believers than they are. Personally, I’ve never had much difficulty reconciling this with my general policy of just not discriminating against or bombing anyone, and the fact remains that there is only one group in the United States that is actively trying to force us to obey the tenets of their religion … and it’s not Muslims.

This take usually comes packaged with a “Why aren’t you in the streets protesting bad stuff other countries do instead?” (because protest is not the right tactic for addressing those issues?) and some fantasizing about how our silly, naïve positions on not discriminating against or bombing people or not protesting things people in other countries are doing that don’t involve the US in any capacity might provide the kind of comfort said radical Muslims would need to come over here and infiltrate our activist groups and subsequently force us all to wear burqas and live under “Sharia law.”

Well, that fantasy is now a minor motion picture, brought to us by Ben Shapiro’s The Daily Wire. Aren’t you so excited? It is called “RUN HIDE FIGHT: Infidels” and it is a stand alone sequel to another Daily Wire movie you’ve never seen that was about a school shooting. Are you so excited?

This is the actual plot:

When radical Islamic terrorists hijack a liberal college’s pro-Palestine encampment to enforce barbaric Sharia law on students and execute infidels in a makeshift caliphate, a ragtag band of red-blooded students, a security guard tired of ‘Uncle Tom’ smears, and a Delta Force vet must arm up to save their clueless peers and keep America from surrendering to the enemy on its own soil.

And then everybody claps?

The movie stars Jonathan Majors, who has been exiled by Hollywood since he was found guilty of assaulting and harassing his ex-girlfriend and now does not seem to have many options besides starring in a terrible Ben Shapiro movie that will make it even more difficult for him to stage any kind of comeback. It also features the guy who played Lieutenant Randy Disher on Monk, which I find a little disappointing, frankly. ACAB, I guess!

Anyway, The Daily Wire just released the full trailer this week, so let’s take a look, shall we?

The trailer opens with an evil Jihadi, who sounds suspiciously like Daily Wire host Matt Walsh.

“Your country is beneath contempt. We who love and serve Allah fought back against the Americans and the Zionists from the scourge of secularism and the lands of unbelief,” he says, as we are shown scenes of a fire truck on fire, abandoned police cars, and, of course, the requisite college leftists being held at gunpoint by the very Muslim extremists that conservatives like to pretend they are protesting on behalf of, because that just sounds better than “These jerks hate it when we bomb elementary schools!”

“You are infidels,” he says later in the trailer, “The bodies of women are not pure, and men's souls are unclean.”

Again, I’m pretty sure this is a direct quote from Matt Walsh or some other Daily Wire host.

Anyway, Jonathan Majors is the Delta Force vet who sets out to rescue the stupid college students and teach them a thing or two about why they shouldn’t say mean things about war or Pete Hegseth’s $1.5 trillion defense budget.

He also sounds a lot like a Daily Wire host, lecturing college students and explaining that “there are three ways Islam will conquer the West: through immigration, through the wombs of our women, and by using our nation's freedoms against us.”

So, you know, we should just ditch those freedoms and let men control our wombs! Problem solved. Thanks, Daily Wire.

Notably, during filming, Majors fell through a window, which led some IATSE union members to go on strike to protest the lack of safety precautions onsite, which led to the film’s producer, Dallas Sonnier, saying one of the most embarrassing things that anyone has ever said.

“We are too busy being bad asses, blowing shit up, flying helicopters, and killing movie terrorists to concern ourselves with four assholes with signs on the sidewalk and their illegitimate ‘strike.’”

Yep, that’s what you get from a guy who nicknames himself “Dallas” (why is this a thing?).

This will be at least the second time that The Daily Wire has been inspired to make a movie out of a right-wing fever dream. In 2023, the company came out with Lady Ballers, a “comedy” starring former Daily Wire CEO Jeremy Boreing (who also wrote and directed the movie) as a guy who gets his high school basketball team back together so they can all pretend to be transgender women in order to play in a women’s basketball league and totally dominate every team — just like they’d been warning us!

The film was originally going to be a documentary, in which the Daily Wire would get a bunch of men to pretend to be transgender in order to play sports on women’s teams, until Shapiro couldn’t find any men willing to “go the full distance in terms of what it would require […] to play in some of the ladies’ leagues.”



And now they’re doing it for real, because good lord these people.

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The movie will be featured on the Daily Wire+, the Daily Wire’s paid streaming service, which also features hits like The Pendragon Cycle: Rise of the Merlin, which was supposed to be their Game of Thrones but wasn’t, on account of how it was very, very bad, all of the Matt Walsh documentaries, and Chip Chilla, their weird right-wing version of Bluey (for the kids!), as well as a whole bunch of content you can also watch on YouTube for free.