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Bobathonic, Dingus Crusher's avatar
Bobathonic, Dingus Crusher
3h

"Anyway, The Daily Wire just released the full trailer this week, so let’s take a look, shall we?"

Hahahahaha! No.

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Trump University Graduate's avatar
Trump University Graduate
3h

Dr. El-Sayed scares the shit out of those folks. Not because he is brown, or a Muslim, or has a Middle Eastern name. Nope. It's because he is going to win and because he exemplifies a growing movement in the country to turn the tide on money going in only one direction, namely all towards the top.

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