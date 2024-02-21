Tabs by everyone’s buddy Martini Glambassador

My first Tabs! Please be gentle.

They say serial killers fall in love with one method of murder and stick to it, but Vladimir Putin seems to have gotten bored with windows. [NY Times]

Don’t feel like being depressed and furious first thing in the morning? Then you probably shouldn’t read this story. [The Independent]

The civil judgement against Donald Trump has other wealthy real-estate developers worried they can’t commit the same fraud as much as they want. [CNN]

A lesbian in Missouri sued the state Department of Corrections for workplace bias. Her lawyer got three prospective jurors tossed out for saying their religious beliefs tell them that homosexuality is a sin. SCOTUS has now declined to hear Missouri’s appeal that the jurors were denied their 14th Amendment rights to equal protection, in yet another case of “How dare you not tolerate my intolerance!” [Reuters]

Naturally, Sam Alito is furious that his colleagues don’t want to answer the question of “Is it bigotry when your religious beliefs require you to discriminate against gays?” Of course he’ll also be furious when the answer is a resounding “YES, YOU DEAD-EYED WEASEL.” [SCOTUS]

RFK Jr.’s presidential campaign has lots of conspiracy theorists on the payroll? Well I never. [Mother Jones]

Sen. Mike Lee will not be happy if GOP Senate leadership joins Democrats in treating the impeachment of Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas as “some childish, sophomoric exercise.” Mike Lee is thhhhiiiiiiiiisssssssss close to self-awareness. [Axios]

Well, this is the dumbest goddamn thing I’ll hear today. First person to make a “The John Lennon movie has already been shot” joke in the comments will be banhammered faster than a speeding bullet. [Variety]

The Feds are now claiming that Alexander Smirnov, the discredited witness in the Republicans’ impeachment case against President Biden, had what a POLITCO reporter called “high-level contacts with Russian intelligence operatives.” So, there’s that. [Court docs]

The Boston Red Sox have decided they would prefer to not field a competitive baseball team this season. I would have gone in a different direction. We can all only pray that Ben Affleck’s marriage to J-Lo survives. [ESPN]

I don’t watch a lot of documentaries, but I may make an exception for this one. [YouTube]

