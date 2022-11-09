Okay, it's 2: 47 am, and who wants to go to bed, not me!



Say Big Gretch, how did Detroit vote tonight?

LOL no wonder the Republican candidate for secretary of state sued to disenfranchise the whole city : ) (Wonkette)

Simon Rosenberg would rather be us than them. I agree, and have been trying to beat the pessimism out of Gary and Dok without actually mandating their opinion be the same as mine, even though I totally should. 2: 47 AM UPDATE because MOST OF THIS GOT WRITTEN EARLIER! I SHOULD HAVE! (NDN)

Marc Theissen agrees.

“Fox News' Marc Thiessen: The midterm results are “a searing indictment of the Republican Party ... The Republican Party needs to do a really deep introspection look in the mirror right now because this is an absolute disaster."” — The Recount (@The Recount) 1667976255

I spent some of your money betting on Dems, here are some screenshots , I am totally about to make lots of $.

Lunatic Congressman Paul Gosar says if she's elected governor of Arizona, Kari Lake might blockade a Native American reservation on the border. I took the longshot on a Hobbs win. Did I win? And by I, I mean America? 2: 47 AM, LOOKING LIKE WE MIGHT NOT HAVE TO WORRY ABOUT RESERVATION BLOCKADE! (Informant)

According to polls, which I am not paying attention to anyway (I also took the longshot on Beto, and I am gonna get that $$ — 2: 47 AM, DID NOT GET THE $$), Rochelle Garza v. Indicted Ken Paxton is the closest statewide race in Texas. Wouldn't that feel so much better? (2:47 AM, DID NOT FEEL BETTER!) — Dallas Morning News

Did Republicans refusing to early vote hurt them yestertoday? No idea, it is still Tuesday where I live! (JUST KIDDING IT ABSOLUTELY DID.) (Daily Kos)

I do not believe Republicans will take Congress, but if they do, here are some of the very many bad things that will happen! (Still up in the air, yeah, actually! But baaaarely .) — Ronald Brownstein at The Atlantic

Hayes Brown, same topic, more freakout. (MSNBC)

LOL Lindsey, still way off. ( Axios )

Every election ad Alexandra Petri has seen: I Don’t Mean To Worry You, But My Opponent Seems To Know Literally Nothing About Anything And What He Does Know Is Very Inaccurate. — Gift link Washington Post

The Moms 4 Liberty/lunatic law enforcement alliance, coming soon for a librarian near you! (Slate)

Slavery outlawed! — The Appeal

Beaver dams improve river water quality? Yay! Learn a thing! (Yahoo!)

Florida, keep gunhumping that chicken. (CBS News)

