Donald Trump's stupid social media site gave him 90 percent of the shares for his name and likeness, and he immediately started demanding all the execs give their 10 percent of the shares (combined) to his wife Melania. This guy is fucking hilarious. (Gift link Washington Post)

The Secret Service didn't share threats against Nancy Pelosi until after the Capitol Riot, is that bad? — CREW from August

There's more than enough evidence to indict Trump for January 6. (The Bulwark)

The middle schoolers who had to travel two to three states from their homes in Florida to get abortions. Middle schoolers. — Buzzfeed

Where the "litterboxes" hoax came from, and why every fucking Republican believes it lately. (Because they are stupid.) (NBC News)

Black women were going missing in Kansas City, Missouri. The police said rumors of missing women or a serial killer were "completely unfounded." Then a woman escaped. WHAT THE FUCK KANSAS CITY. (Kansas City Defender)

The police haven't been defunded, they're just all refusing to fight crime because people weren't sucking their dicks enough. Journalism, from ABC News! (They didn't say the part about the dick-sucking.)

"Private equity" is no longer just killing off weak, enfeebled dying deer; now it's "stalking and gutting" the healthy ones.

— More at The New Republic

What a coincidence that I also have this tab open about "private equity, fuckin' up your routine birth"! (Fortune)

Why is the LA City Council anti-renter — a supermajority of LA's population? That's weird right? — Curbed

Child abuse dropped during the pandemic with this one simple trick: cash. Cash investments from the government slashed instances of the most common child abuse, which is simple neglect. (The American Prospect)

WILDLIFE PICTURES! OH MY LORD THESE ARE SO BEAUTIFUL! YOU ARE WELCOME! : D — NPR

Quirky small towns! Plus for some reason Houston! (Travelerz)

