Whew y'all read Greg Olear on Jared Kushner yet? For. Shame. (substack)

Old Vox: Sean Illing interviews Kushner biographer Andrea Bernstein on what the fuck how did he turn out like that. She's mystified too!

Marcy has SOME THOUGHTS on Ronna Romney McDaniel's "elderly widow" and CRIMES. (Emptywheel)

It is infuriating that the New York Times corrected an opinion that the kind of rhetoric Sarah Palin spews is part of the reason we have political violence. It is infuriating that the Daily Beast calls the opinion wrong and erroneous while reporting on Sarah Palin's defamation suit against the New York Times . And it is infuriating that the Supreme Court is undoubtedly going to "take apart the libel laws" just like Donald Trump wanted them to.

Laura Ingraham is boycotting Airbnb (Media Matters)for banning Michelle Malkin from its platform after she spoke at a literal Nazi conference. (SPLC)

Right right, the West Virginia teachers took their entire classes to the "voluntary" Christian revival by accident, which is why

Bethany Felinton said her Jewish son was one of the students forced to attend the assembly at Huntington high. She said that when he asked to leave, the teacher told him their classroom door was locked and he couldn’t go. He sat back down in his seat, uncomfortable. Felinton said he felt he couldn’t disobey his teacher.

That sounds like the most voluntary Christian revival ever! — Guardian

Alleged Bitcoin hack launderer and creative genius rap star wrote for Forbes and Inc.; in this one, Razzlekhan teaches us how to fly first class around the world without ever buying a ticket. (Steal them, we guess?) Wait, okay, no. Her first tip is "buy gift cards with credit cards for the miles," but they don't give you miles for gift cards anymore, so:

A lot of the manufactured spending methods I once used have died out, but there's still some of them alive out there. If you do some research for yourself and test out a few things, you can probably find them.

NOT SERVICEY, RAZZLEKHAN! — Inc.

From a couple of weeks ago, a tab I've finally finally read. And I don't hate this old man, this old billionaire whose existence is a policy failure. I don't hate him at all. But his life would be richer with other hobbies than winning the race. Free link (I think!) from Washington Post.

Stop shoveling shit into your mouths, Americans, and eat like the Mediterraneans do. — Daily Beast

Like everything this lady makes, which today is baked sheet pan salmon with vegetables (#dowhatever) and feta. (The Mediterranean Dish)

Hey, what is biophilic design? Okay, thank you Better Homes & Gardens.

Oh yeah, I'll go for it. The Most Unpleasant Citizens In The Nation Ranked In Order, By State (Money Wise)

