Michigan can't get out from under COVID-19, and that has me worried about Governor Gretchen Whitmer, who's up for re-election next year. (New York Times)

The Marines are expected to have the military's worst level of compliance with the COVID-19 vaccine mandate. That seems very much at odds with everything I know about the Marines, which admittedly is based entirely on A Few Good Men. (The Washington Post)

The man suspected of mowing down attendees at the Waukesha, Wisconsin, holiday parade was arrested for trying to run over a woman just a few weeks ago. He was released on $1,000 bail. (Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel)

Police say the suspect who drove into the Waukesha Christmas parade did so purposefully after leaving the scene of a “domestic disturbance.” He was free on bail after being charged this month with running over his child’s mother in Milwaukee with his car.https: //www.nytimes.com/live/2021/11/22/us/waukesha-parade-crash … — Shannon Watts (@Shannon Watts) 1637615134

It's hard to imagine the GOP not impeaching President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris if they gain control of the House next year. It doesn't really matter if there aren't enough votes in the Senate to remove either Biden or Harris, Republicans would love staining their legacy. (The Philadelphia Inquirer)

Los Angeles Councilman Mike Bonin was once homeless himself so he has great empathy for the homeless population. Not coincidentally, he's facing a recall. (The Nation)

Why COVID-19 is likely to remain with us on a seasonal basis. (The Atlantic)

Democratic Party staffer Mary Lemanski from Illinois wrote some gross tweets about the Waukesha, Wisconsin, parade attack. She's a social media director, so this means she sucks both personally and professionally. (The Daily Beast)

Andrew Prokop on Democrats' child-care gamble. No, this doesn't involve playing poker with children as chips. Stop being so literal. (Vox)

Republicans are looking to retire Rep. Abigail Spanberger. It looks like their strategy will be to covertly embrace the positive aspects of Biden's Build Back Better agenda (all that FDR stuff we elected him to do) while hammering Spanberger on culture war stuff she'd prefer to avoid. (NPR)

An independent report found “overwhelming evidence" that former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed women, misrepresented the number of nursing home residents who died from COVID-19, and misused taxpayer resources for personal gain. This is probably why he resigned. (CNN)

Kevin Spacey, who's rightfully a pariah, was ordered to pay $31 million for ruining the end of House of Cards. (It's admittedly more complicated than this.) (Hollywood Reporter)

My thoughts on the HBO documentary Black and Missingfrom Soledad O'Brien and Geeta Gandbhir. (AV Club)

Thanksgiving is Thursday, unless my clock is slow. Have a pleasant holiday and see you next week.

www.youtube.com

Follow Stephen Robinson on Twitter.

Do your Amazon shopping through this link, because reasons .

Yr Wonkette is 100 percent ad-free and entirely supported by reader donations. That's you! Please click the clickie, if you are able.

Want to just donate once?