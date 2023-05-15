There are things you notice when you watch the Sunday shows or political coverage as often as we do. You notice when politicians segue into their pre-planned talking points or when the media tries hard to create a false equivalence between things not remotely equal. To use a trans narrative metaphor that was misappropriated by the worst people, you see "the code in The Matrix."

But this ability to see the seams in politics and news coverage sometimes makes you feel like you're in an infinite time loop, but without help from Bill Murray or Andy Sandberg. Let's see some examples.

Trump Loves Ukraine. Stop laughing, McCaul is serious!

The chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, Republican Rep. Michael McCaul of Texas was on ABC's "This Week" with Jonathan Karl to talk about Russia's unprovoked war against Ukraine. This conversation eventually led Karl to ask about an exchange between Donald Trump and Kaitlan Collins on the subject during the CNN infomercial "town hall" last week .

Karl played the clip in which Donald Trump refused to answer if he backed Ukraine, and McCaul did his best to explain why their likely presidential nominee ACTUALLY supports Ukraine!

“After former Pres. Trump wouldn’t say who he wants to win in Ukraine-Russia war, GOP Rep. Michael McCaul tells @JonKarl, “I think he always thinks in terms of winning and losing.” “Do I want Ukraine to win? Of course.” https: //t.co/2KDqHIrLWW” — This Week (@This Week) 1684075728

KARL: And he can't say whether or not he wants Ukraine to win against Russian aggression.



MCCAUL: I think he always thinks in terms of winning and losing. I -- I will say this. I think what he is thinking is that this counter-offensive, which is happening soon, will be so successful that we can have a cease-fire and maybe get to a negotiating phrase.

Much like how that "perfect phone call" that Trump wasimpeached for (the first one) was not an extortion of Ukraine, this is just Trump's genuine belief that Ukraine is gonna win so hard there'll be a cease fire! McCaul is such an optimist!

The Border Chaos!!!

Florida Rep. Byron Donalds, knowns for such hits as being a helpful pawn in Kevin McCarthy's 15-round speakership vote , was on "Fox News Sunday" to decry the end of the Title 42. The statute, which allows the president to speed up deportations due to a health emergency, was invoked during the Covid pandemic and was suggested by Santa Monica fascist Stephen Miller. But with all restrictions from the pandemic lifted, it's ironic that it's the xenophobic one that Republicans like Donalds want to keep.

And he's not gonna allow some bleeding-heart concern for children get in his way.

“Rep. Byron Donalds on Fox News Sunday: "The left wants to bring out young kids who came here through no fault of their own, quote unquote." (Note the complete lack of pushback from host Shannon Bream.)” — Aaron Rupar (@Aaron Rupar) 1684070797

The party constantly saying "please think of the children" to discriminate against trans people and remove bodily autonomy from people sure can say "fuck them kids" as soon as those kids are not hypothetical or white. Donalds also spoke of the chaos brought by this lifting of Title 42. Let's check in on that.

“Calm prevails at US-Mexico border after Title 42 migration restrictions lifted https: //t.co/9JnaiZ8TD8” — The Guardian (@The Guardian) 1684003417

Maybe Republicans' concern for immigration and borders is based on bullshit, but it wouldn't be the first time that their policies on immigration caused them self-inflicted damage even their own voters can't deny .

Panels, Panels Panels!

Speaking of bad political instincts and cowardice, the Sunday shows had plenty of panels.

On ABC's "This Week," they discussed Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis's failed not-yet-announced presidential campaign. After showing clips of DeSantis mouthing uncharismatic words in Iowa, many point out the obvious reason Trump will be the Republican nominee again for 2024. (Hint: same reason Haley won't be)

Chris Christie on ABC's "This Week":

“.@GovChristie tells @JonKarl that GOP presidential candidates and potential candidates are making a “marked mistake” by not speaking out against Donald Trump. “They hope that he implodes, and that if they're nice to him, that they'll inherit his voters.” https: //t.co/wxNx6yMDSg” — This Week (@This Week) 1684082817

Former Maryland governor Larry Hogan expressed a similar sentiment but with an analogy we would not endorse.

““Why would you settle for Robin when you can have Batman? You've got to take Trump on and not just being a younger, smarter version of Trump,” former @GovLarryHogan says of potential GOP presidential candidate Gov. Ron DeSantis. https: //t.co/VkkWBTdHrd” — This Week (@This Week) 1684084208

Trump isn't fit to be compared to Batman in any way and Ron DeSantis couldn't lace Robin's green boots. However, it's worth pointing out why Republican primary voters would go with generic, Dollar Store Trump (DeSantis) when they can have the authentic racist assholery of Trump himself. Voters, in both parties, can sense genuineness and see past façades of "working-class" byRepublican millionaires or the performative centrism of craven narcissists.

These panel discussions and punditry was discussed almost identically in all the Sunday shows, which repeats the feeling of being stuck in the same discussion over and over again.

But there was an one exception: “Fox News Sunday” did cover the arrest of Daniel Penny for killing Jordan Neely in a New York City subway. But what was said? Well … you’ll just have to come back for Part 2 of this rundown tomorrow. It’s both too much and too serious to discuss here.

Besides, any escape from an infinite loop is worth taking.



Giphy

Have a week…(for now)

